History created at Australian Open: All you need to know about Sumit Nagal

India's Sumit Nagal will take the court on Thursday at the Australian Open 2024 with his head held high.

Nagal created history at the Australian Open 2024, defeating the 31st-seeded player and World number 27 Alexander 'Sasha' Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets. He is now the only male Indian tennis player after Ramesh Krishnan to register a win in the Grand Slams to beat a seeded player. In the 1989 Australian Open, unseeded Ramesh Krishnan defeated the then-world number 1 Mats Wilander, who had won three of the last four Slams in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-6).

Why Nagal's win is big?

Nagal is the only men's singles player representing the country in the Grand Slam tournaments. 137th-ranked Nagal, who hails from Jhajjar, had entered the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open by winning three qualifying round matches in straight sets.







The man from Jhajjar started 2023 ranked outside 500 and is not eligible to enter the qualifiers if even a Challenger. Two challenger wins and finals each pushed up his rankings. Still, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) didn't allow the wild card entry into the year's first Major after he refused to play against Pakistan in the Davis Cup.

With Nagal upstaging the seeded pair, his performance may push him to the top 100 for the first time in his career.

What's next for Nagal after the first-round win?

The man from Jhajjar will next play China's 18-year-old wild card entrant Juncheng Shang on Thursday. Shang is ranked 140th in ATP rankings.



When it was Nagal vs Federer in 2019 Grand Slam tournament?



As a wild-card entry, Nagal made the news when he played against Roger Federer in 2019 US Open. He even won the first game against Federer but couldn't last long in front of tennis legend Federer and lost the first round 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.



