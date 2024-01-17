Home / Sports / Other Sports News / History created at Australian Open: All you need to know about Sumit Nagal

History created at Australian Open: All you need to know about Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal, the man from Jhajjar, will next play China's 18-year-old wild card entrant Juncheng Shang on Thursday (January 18). Shang is ranked 140th in the ATP rankings.

India's Sumit Nagal in action against Roger Federer at US Open 2019. File Photo: Reuters
Anish Kumar New Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's Sumit Nagal will take the court on Thursday at the Australian Open 2024 with his head held high. 

Nagal created history at the Australian Open 2024, defeating the 31st-seeded player and World number 27 Alexander 'Sasha' Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets. He is now the only male Indian tennis player after Ramesh Krishnan to register a win in the Grand Slams to beat a seeded player. In the 1989 Australian Open, unseeded Ramesh Krishnan defeated the then-world number 1 Mats Wilander, who had won three of the last four Slams in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-6).

Why Nagal's win is big?

Nagal is the only men's singles player representing the country in the Grand Slam tournaments. 137th-ranked Nagal, who hails from Jhajjar, had entered the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open by winning three qualifying round matches in straight sets.

The man from Jhajjar started 2023 ranked outside 500 and is not eligible to enter the qualifiers if even a Challenger. Two challenger wins and finals each pushed up his rankings. Still, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) didn't allow the wild card entry into the year's first Major after he refused to play against Pakistan in the Davis Cup.


ALSO READ: Alcaraz overpowers Gasquet to win first Australian Open match since 2022


With Nagal upstaging the seeded pair, his performance may push him to the top 100 for the first time in his career.



What's next for Nagal after the first-round win?

The man from Jhajjar will next play China's 18-year-old wild card entrant Juncheng Shang on Thursday. Shang is ranked 140th in ATP rankings.

When it was Nagal vs Federer in 2019 Grand Slam tournament?

As a wild-card entry, Nagal made the news when he played against Roger Federer in 2019 US Open. He even won the first game against Federer but couldn't last long in front of tennis legend Federer and lost the first round 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6. 

 

Also Read

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

No Nadal in Australia Open 2024: A never-ending quest to regain fitness

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IOA CEO appointment: 12 EC members allege President Usha "exerted pressure"

Olympics Hockey Qualifiers: India women maul Italy 5-1 to enter semis

3 National Games participants among 11 to get reduced 3-year ban for doping

India Open: Excited to face Prannoy Bhaiya, Rajawat has Paris-sized dreams

India Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag favourites, Prannoy real hero for Gopichand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Australian OpenSumit NagalTennis

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story