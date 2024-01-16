Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australian Open 2024: Bhambri-Haase pair crash out after first round loss

The unseeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 6-1 6-7 (8-10) 6-7 (7-10) in the opening round match that lasted two hours and 26 minutes

EDMONTON : India's Yuki Bhambri returns the ball against Canada's Brayden Schnur during Davis Cup singles tennis tournament action in Edmonton, Alberta. Photo: PTI

India's Yuki Bhambri. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase squandered three match points in the deciding set to go down against Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the Australian Open men's doubles first round here on Tuesday.
The unseeded Indo-Dutch pair lost 6-1 6-7 (8-10) 6-7 (7-10) in the opening round match that lasted two hours and 26 minutes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After Bhambri and Haase won the first set, their opponents made a comeback into the match by taking the second set in tie-break.
Bhambri and Haase then had three match points after they were 5-4 up in the deciding set but they wasted all of them. The deciding set also went to the tie break which Barrientos and Matos won.
The 31-year-old Bhambri from New Delhi had made it to the Australian Open third round in 2014 when he partnered Michael Venus of New Zealand and that was his best performance in a Grand Slam doubles event.
Last year, Bhambri had won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships doubles competition, partnering South African Lloyd Harris.
Bhambri and Haase had lost in the semifinals of the Brisbane International ATP Tour tournament earlier this month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yuki Bhambri-Robin Haase pair loses in Brisbane International semifinals

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Wozniacki set to return

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

India Open 2024: Mentor Vimal Kumar will get Laksya new coach post Olympics

India Open 2024: Rajawat upsets Lakshya, dents his Paris Olympic chances

Australia Open 2024: Watch when Tsitsipas' outrageous shot stuns the fans

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

Spirited India women's hockey side eye Italy to keep Paris hopes alive

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon