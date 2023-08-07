Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey ACT: Resilient Malaysia keep-off Japan 3-1 to book semifinal spot

Hockey ACT: Resilient Malaysia keep-off Japan 3-1 to book semifinal spot

Malaysia fought off a late surge from Japan to secure a 3-1 win and advance to the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday

Press Trust of India Chennai
Malaysia hockey team beat Japan 3-1 to seal semi-final spot in Asian Champions Trophy hockey. Photo: Hockey India

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Malaysia fought off a late surge from Japan to secure a 3-1 win and advance to the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

Najmi Jazlan (13th minute, penalty corner), Ashran Hamsani (37th) and Shello Silverius (59th) struck for Malaysia.

After a flurry of missed chances, Japan finally managed to strike through Niwa Takuma (59th).

The win took Malaysia to nine points after three wins and one loss and sealed their last-four berth after Pakistan defeated China 2-1 in another match.

The top four teams out of six after the round-robin league qualify for the semifinals.

 

Coming off from a 0-5 thrashing at the hands of India, Malaysia took the lead in the first quarter through when Jazlan's drag-flick.

Jazlan's shot struck the shin of the first rusher before hitting the net and the goal was awarded after a referral.

Japan, who had held Pakistan to a 3-3 draw, came close to scoring the equaliser on a few occasions but failed to give the finishing touches. They also wasted several penalty corners.

Against the run of play, Malaysia doubled the lead as Hamsani fired the ball into the net after being brilliantly set up by Fitri Saari.

Silverius made it 3-0 in the final minute after being set up Hamsani at the far post.

Silverius took a couple of touches to deceive the keeper before striking the ball into the net.

Moments later, Takuma struck Japan's first goal but it was too little too late.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

