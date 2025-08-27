Hockey Asia Cup 2025 full guide: Match list, groups, format, live streaming

- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Bangladesh
- Kazakhstan
- Malaysia
- Chinese Taipei
- The eight teams are split into two groups of four. Each team will play the others in a single round-robin format within its group.
- The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4s stage.
- In the Super 4s, teams will again play each other once.
- The top two sides from the Super 4s table will qualify for the Asia Cup final on September 7.
- The third and fourth-placed teams in the Super 4s will play a third-place playoff on the same day.
- Pool A: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan
- Pool B: South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei
Asia Cup 2025 hockey full schedule and live timings
|Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches timetable
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Time (IST)
|August 29, Friday
|Malaysia vs Bangladesh
|B
|09:00:00
|Aug 29, Friday
|South Korea vs Chinese Taipei
|B
|11:00:00
|August 29, Friday
|Japan vs Kazakhstan
|A
|13:00:00
|August 29, Friday
|India vs China
|A
|15:00:00
|August 30, Saturday
|Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei
|B
|13:00:00
|August 30, Saturday
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|B
|15:00:00
|August 31, Sunday
|China vs Kazakhstan
|A
|13:00:00
|August 31, Sunday
|Japan vs India
|A
|15:00:00
|September 1, Monday
|Bangladesh vs South Korea
|B
|13:30:00
|September 1, Monday
|Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei
|B
|15:30:00
|September 1, Monday
|China vs Japan
|A
|17:30:00
|September 1, Monday
|India vs Kazakhstan
|A
|19:30:00
|September 3, Wednesday
|M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 3, Wednesday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 3, Wednesday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 4, Thursday
|M16: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 4, Thursday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 4, Thursday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 6, Saturday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|17:00:00
|September 6, Saturday
|TBD vs TBD
|Super 4s Pool
|19:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place)
|Classification
|14:30:00
|September 7, Sunday
|3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place)
|Classification
|17:00:00
|September 7, Sunday
|1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s
|Final
|19:30:00
Asia Cup 2025 hockey start date, India hockey match live timing and streaming
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app