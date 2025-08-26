Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Free entry announced for Hero Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir

Free entry announced for Hero Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir

The tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art Rajgir Hockey Stadium, marking a landmark moment for hockey in the region.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
In a move set to delight sports fans across the nation, Hockey India has announced that entry will be completely free for all matches of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from 29th August to 7th September 2025.  The tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art Rajgir Hockey Stadium, marking a landmark moment for hockey in the region.
 
To attend the event, fans can secure their free digital tickets by registering on www.ticketgenie.in or through the official Hockey India app. Once registered, users will receive a virtual ticket, ensuring a convenient, paperless entry system and smooth access to the venue.
 
‘A Celebration of Hockey’ – Hockey India
 
Calling it a milestone for Indian hockey, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed his excitement:
 
“Bringing the Hero Men’s Asia Cup to Rajgir is a momentous occasion. By offering free access, we want to ensure everyone, from students to families, gets the chance to watch top-tier international hockey up close. It’s more than just a tournament; it’s a festival of the sport.” 
 
Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment, adding:
 
“Rajgir has shown tremendous passion for hockey, and we’re confident the stadium will be packed. This initiative aligns with our goal of promoting the sport at the grassroots level and across the country.”
 
The 2025 edition of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup will feature eight of Asia’s top hockey nations: 
India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.
 
Importantly, this competition also acts as a qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, making each fixture even more crucial.
 
India, the host nation, has been drawn into Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. Their group-stage schedule is as follows:
 
  • India vs China – 29th August
  • India vs Japan – 31st August
  • India vs Kazakhstan – 1st September
 
Fans can now claim their complimentary tickets via Ticketgenie’s website or mobile app, and witness elite-level hockey without any entry fee, making the sport more inclusive and widely accessible.



Topics :Indian Hockey Team

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

