Free entry announced for Hero Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir

In a move set to delight sports fans across the nation, Hockey India has announced that entry will be completely free for all matches of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from 29th August to 7th September 2025. The tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art Rajgir Hockey Stadium, marking a landmark moment for hockey in the region.

To attend the event, fans can secure their free digital tickets by registering on www.ticketgenie.in or through the official Hockey India app. Once registered, users will receive a virtual ticket, ensuring a convenient, paperless entry system and smooth access to the venue.

'A Celebration of Hockey' – Hockey India Calling it a milestone for Indian hockey, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey expressed his excitement: "Bringing the Hero Men's Asia Cup to Rajgir is a momentous occasion. By offering free access, we want to ensure everyone, from students to families, gets the chance to watch top-tier international hockey up close. It's more than just a tournament; it's a festival of the sport." Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment, adding: "Rajgir has shown tremendous passion for hockey, and we're confident the stadium will be packed. This initiative aligns with our goal of promoting the sport at the grassroots level and across the country."