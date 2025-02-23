From 2004 to 2017: History of India-Pakistan matches in Champions Trophy

Despite having an invincible record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup, the Indian team has found their neighbouring nation a tough side to beat in the Champions Trophy tournament. In the five CT meetings since 2004, Pakistan leads India 3-2. From a close defeat in the 2004 edition to the heartbreaking loss in the 2017 final, India will be looking forward to Sunday's clash in Dubai against their arch-rivals, where they have a chance to level the tally.

Birmingham 2004

After missing out on the first couple of editions, this was the inaugural CT clash between the two arch-rivals. India batted first on a seam-friendly wicket. The top order struggled as India lost Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman inside the first 10 overs. Rahul Dravid stitched useful partnerships with the lower order and scored a crucial 67 off 108 deliveries. Ajit Agarkar supported him with a near run-a-ball 47. For Pakistan, speedsters Shoaib Akhtar and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan took four wickets each.

IND vs PAK Playing 11 In reply, Pakistan also lost their top three batters quickly before Mohammad Yousuf and captain Inzamam-ul-Haq steadied the innings. Inzamam scored 41(79) before being dismissed by Agarkar, while Yousuf smashed an unbeaten 81*(114). Despite getting multiple chances to seal the game, India lost in the final over by three wickets. Not to forget a quickfire 25(12) by Shahid Afridi and a special mention to Irfan Pathan for picking up three wickets.

Centurion 2009

After missing out on the 2006 CT edition, the arch-rivals met again in 2009 at Centurion, South Africa. Pakistan batted first and posted 303, thanks to a blistering 128(126) by Shoaib Malik and a solid 87(88) by Mohammad Yousuf. The duo stitched a 206-run partnership. Most Indian bowlers struggled, but Ashish Nehra picked up four wickets.

In response, India got off to a fiery start with Gautam Gambhir scoring 57(46) but was unfortunately run out. At 133/4, Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina tried to steer India towards victory, but Pakistan’s bowlers kept things tight. Dravid scored 76(103), while Raina made a crucial 46(41). In the end, India lost by 54 runs. Experts opined that India lost due to being a bowler short, with Harbhajan Singh introduced only after 25 overs, leading to excessive runs on a pitch that wasn’t entirely flat. Also, it could be said that Pakistan took revenge for the Centurion 2003 World Cup match.

Birmingham 2013

The two teams met again in a rain-interrupted encounter with overcast conditions and a damp pitch making stroke-making difficult. Pakistan batted first and struggled from the start, getting bundled out for 165. Middle-order batter Asad Shafiq top-scored with 41(57).

India's openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, gave a solid start, with the latter being the top scorer with 48(41). With overs reduced due to rain, India was given a target of 102 runs in 22 overs after Duckworth-Lewis calculations. The team chased it down comfortably, winning by eight wickets.

Birmingham 2017

The arch-rivals met again in Birmingham in another rain-marred match. This time, India batted first and dominated throughout. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 136-run stand. Sharma missed a century, getting out for 91(119), while Dhawan scored 68(65). Later, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 81*(68) ensured India was well poised for a 300+ score, but it was Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya’s late fireworks that took India to 319/3 in 48 overs.

In response, Pakistan struggled thanks to Umesh Yadav’s fiery spell, where he claimed three wickets. Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two each. For Pakistan, only opener Azhar Ali managed a half-century as the team got bundled out for 164, ultimately giving India a win by 124 runs (D/L method). Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh, who scored the least among India’s four half-centurions, was adjudged 'Man of the Match' for his quickfire 53(32).

Oval 2017

It was the biggest showdown between the two nations as they met in a CT final. There was intense hype for the match, and social media was abuzz with fan wars.

This time, Pakistan looked like a different side from the one in the group stages. The opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali gave a solid start with a 128-run stand. Zaman went on to score 114(106), while Ali and Mohammad Hafeez scored valuable fifties. Pakistan posted a mammoth 338/4, as Indian bowlers, especially R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, leaked too many runs.

India struggled from the start, thanks to Mohammad Amir’s excellent spell with the new ball. He removed India’s top three batters—Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli—very cheaply. India was struggling at 72/6 and ultimately bundled out for 158 runs. The only solace for India was Hardik Pandya's quickfire 76(43). Apart from Amir, pacer Hasan Ali also picked up three scalps. India lost the game by 180 runs, and Pakistan lifted their first-ever CT title.