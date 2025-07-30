Home / Sports / Other Sports News / UP leads in sports push, over 500 athletes get jobs: CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said that over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant development in sports infrastructure at the grassroots level

UP has favourable policies for industries, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Business Standard Samriddhi round table in Lucknow on October 23
Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state has emerged as a national leader in offering government jobs to medal-winning athletes.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day state-level wrestling championship organised at the Gorakhnath Temple on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Adityanath said that over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant development in sports infrastructure at the grassroots level, including the construction of playgrounds in villages, mini-stadiums at the block level, and full-fledged stadiums in districts.

"Simultaneously, the state has introduced attractive cash rewards and employment opportunities for athletes excelling at the national and international levels," he said.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Adityanath said: "Over 500 medal-winning athletes who have brought laurels to India and Uttar Pradesh in events such as the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships have been given government jobs.

"UP leads the country in this regard," he said in an official statement.

He also lauded the contribution of Uttar Pradesh Police athletes in helping India secure a third-place finish in the Police World Championship.

Drawing from India's ancient ethos, the chief minister emphasised the importance of physical well-being and said sports are one of the most effective means to ensure physical fitness, which should be integrated into daily life.

When a young person pursues sports professionally, they not only uplift themselves but also bring pride to their family, society, and the nation, he said.

Adityanath also acknowledged the long-standing tradition of organising wrestling bouts at the Gorakhnath Temple during Nag Panchami, calling it a centuries-old practice that has now become a major platform for young wrestlers from across the state.

He also watched the final bouts of the championship and distributed prizes to winners and runners-up across three categories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

