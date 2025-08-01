Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Gavaskar, Pawar to be honoured with life-size statues at MCA museum

Gavaskar, Pawar to be honoured with life-size statues at MCA museum

At the museum's entrance, visitors will be welcomed by life-size statues of Shri Sharad Pawar and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who remains one of Mumbai's and India's most iconic sporting figures.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:31 AM IST

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and former BCCI President Sharad Pawar will be honoured with life-size statues at the entrance of the new Mumbai Cricket Association's museum, the governing body said on Thursday.

The 'MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum' will be inaugurated in the second half of August and located at the Wankhede Stadium, as a tribute to Mumbai's rich cricketing heritage and the legendary figures who have shaped its success.

At the museum's entrance, visitors will be welcomed by life-size statues of Shri Sharad Pawar and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who remains one of Mumbai's and India's most iconic sporting figures, the MCA said in a release.

 

Gavaskar's statue, in particular, stands as a symbol of excellence and dedication that will inspire aspiring young cricketers for generations to come," it added.

Gavaskar said in a statement that he is deeply touched and honoured with the gesture. 

I am deeply touched and tremendously honoured that my mother Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to have a statue of mine at the entrance of the new MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket museum at the Wankhede Stadium, he said.

I will forever be grateful to Mumbai Cricket Association for holding my hand as I took my first steps in the game and to the BCCI for then giving me the opportunity to spread my wings and fulfil the dream of representing my country in the sport.

It's an honour which I will cherish for whatever is the rest of my life, Gavaskar added.

Apart from being the president of the BCCI, Pawar has also held similar post at the MCA as well as the International Cricket Council. He is currently the chief of Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

The museum will have a collection of rare and iconic memorabilia donated by Mumbai's cricketers. It will also have an audio-visual experience bringing to life the stories, milestones, and memorable moments of Mumbai's cricketing journey.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said, The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum is our heartfelt tribute to the stalwarts of Mumbai cricket and a testament to the visionary leadership of Shri Sharad Pawar. This museum stands as a living chronicle of Mumbai cricket's unparalleled legacy, dedicated to preserving its rich history and inspiring future generations."  "The statue of Shri Sunil Gavaskar, one of India's greatest cricketing legends, will serve as a powerful symbol of excellence and determination. His monumental contributions to Indian and Mumbai cricket will continue to motivate young cricketers to dream big and aim high, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India cricket team sunil gavaskar Sharad Pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:30 AM IST

