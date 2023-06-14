Home / Sports / Other Sports News / "I want to achieve much more', says Junior India hockey captain Uttam Singh

"I want to achieve much more', says Junior India hockey captain Uttam Singh

Charismatic leader and Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year Awardee Uttam Singh spoke about his journey from picking up a hockey stick to lifting the Junior Men's Asia Cup Trophy

IANS Bengaluru
"I want to achieve much more', says Junior India hockey captain Uttam Singh

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Charismatic leader and Jugraj Singh Upcoming Player of the Year Awardee Uttam Singh spoke about his journey from picking up a hockey stick to lifting the Junior Men's Asia Cup Trophy when he appeared on Hockey te Charcha - a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

Born to a modest family, Uttam grew up in Karampur district in Uttar Pradesh, before he moved to Ludhiana Hockey Academy to pursue his passion for hockey. "My family used to live in a house made of mud and clay till 2019, we lived a very basic life and it was only once I moved to the hostel, I had the privilege of having a fan and cooler in my hostel room while my parents used to sleep without any such facilities and this didn't sit well with me, I wanted my folks to have the best of amenities as well and I knew a career in hockey will change my fate," Uttam spoke about his childhood.

"The difficult times were just beginning though, I felt like I made a wrong decision of sticking with hockey when I wasn't getting selected in the Junior Team even after spending a decade playing hockey, playing Junior National Championships for the UP Team in 2017 too wasn't enough to warrant an Indian Team call up. But I never got discouraged for the sake of my parents, all I had to do was perform better in the next Nationals," he added.

Uttam broke into the Indian Junior Men's Team in 2019 on the back of his performance in the Hockey India National Championships for Air India and has since then led the Indian team to a top place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup and the Junior Men's Asia Cup. "Knowing what my parents and I have faced I know I must never get ahead of myself and at the same time I never want to settle. This is just the start; I want to achieve much more," he commented.

The focus now is on winning the Junior World Cup says Uttam Singh, who was part of the team that missed out on a podium finish after losing in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 Semi Final.

"Our coach says that he wants winning to become a habit for us, our exploits must continue after the Sultan of Johor Cup and Junior Asia Cup victories, our complete focus is now on the Junior World Cup. The expectations to win at the Junior World Cup are realistic, it is based on our previous performances. We also play with the Senior Men's Hockey Team regularly and the matches are close more often than not. So, we know that the potential is there, we need to polish ourselves and live up to the expectations," he said.

--IANS

cs

Also Read

It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Highlights: Australia, Belgium through to SF

Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal Hlts: Germany, Netherlands through to semis

Hockey World Cup Semis Highlights: Belgium beat the Dutch; GER go past AUS

FIH Pro League: Permutations and combinations that can get India the title

FIH Pro League: Reviewing India's campaign as they finish with 30 points

Rani Rampal's inspiring words behind Neelam's success in Junior Asia Cup

Malaysian Masters champ Prannoy lead India's charge at Indonesia Super 1000

Indonesia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy make prequarters; Treesa-Gayatri bow out

Topics :Indian Hockey TeamHockey IndiaIndian hockey

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story