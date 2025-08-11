India gears up to host historic Para Athletics Worlds with record entries

Preparations for the World Para Athletics Championships are going as per schedule with laying of Mondo tracks in both competition venue and training area set to be completed by September 1, Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia said on Monday.

India is hosting the global para athletics showpiece for the first time from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, and the tracks at the main arena and adjacent training venue were relaid in view of the championships.

"We have completed 95% work of Mondo track laying inside main stadium as well as training area. Laying the base takes a lot of time, topping the base with Mondo does not take much time," Jhajharia told PTI in an interview.

"Work on the base is completed, laying of Mondo on top has started. Everything will be completed by September 1," he added. "Preparations for other things like transportation and accommodation of athletes, their escorts and officials, and other logistics have been according to schedule. Our aim is to host a hugely successful championships in all aspects and strengthen India's bid for 2036 Olympics and Paralympics." Asked how long will it take to procure certification from World Athletics for the track to be declared fit for top-class events, Jhajharia said, "World Athletics experts will come as soon as laying of the track is completed. It should not take much time (to get the certification).

"There is a lot of time between September 1 and September 27. "Having Mondo tracks both in competition and training area is a big thing. Our athletes -- both able-bodied and para -- will now be able to train and compete on Mondo tracks which is widely used now." A celebrated para javelin thrower himself, with two gold and a silver in Paralympics, Jhajharia said the organisers have left no stone unturned to conduct a para friendly event of the highest order. "We have contracted the DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation), they will give us around 100 para-friendly buses. The buses will be para-friendly, the wheelchair person will go inside.

"At the JLN stadium, there will huge number of wheelchairs available. There will also be space earmarked to accommodate 500 wheelchairs at the stands. "The biggest message will be that the championships is a para-friendly event. We are trying to provide the best facilities to the athletes, their escorts and officials." ALSO READ: Women's cricket mirrors India's progress, says ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta New Delhi edition will see maximum number of countries taking part He claimed that the New Delhi edition will see the highest number of countries taking part in a World Para Athletics Championships. "107 countries have given us confirmation. So this is the highest ever in a World Para Athletics Championships in terms of number of countries taking part. All the top countries in para athletics like China, Brazil, Great Britain are taking part.

"In terms of total number of athletes, I am thinking that this will also be the highest but I cannot confirm now because Tuesday (August 12) is the deadline for sending entries to us. We have received entries from more than 75% countries but the total number will be known only after the deadline." In the last edition in Kobe, Japan, 1073 para athletes from 103 countries participated in 2024. He said being the host country, India will also field its largest ever contingent. India sent around 40 para athletes in the last edition to Japan. "Yes, absolutely, we will field our largest ever contingent. The final trial has been done and selection will be done very soon. The number of our athletes should be around 100." Request sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the championships Jhajharia said the PCI has written to PM Modi to grace the opening ceremony on September 27, and a response is awaited.

"We are hoping that the Honourable Prime Minister will open the championships. We have sent a request letter to him and we are waiting for his answer. "PM Modi has been a great support for para sports and para athletes. His support and encouragement before, during and after major events like the Paralympics, Para Asian Games and World Championships have been a source of strength and motivation for para athletes." India's prospects and training of para athletes The PCI president is expecting more number of medals from the Indian team than the last edition in Japan, where the country won 17 medals (6 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze).

"Our performance is getting better every Paralympics and World Championships. We will win more than 17 medals in Delhi. We are targeting a top-5 finish as against the sixth spot in Japan last year." He also expects the likes of Sumit Antil (men's javelin F64) to defend the gold he had won in Japan. "Our players are preparing well, in Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore, Gandhinagar, Sonipat and even abroad. The government and the PCI have provided whatever is required for them. "We want to give freedom to the athletes, so that they can give good results. We let them stay and train wherever they want.