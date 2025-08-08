Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australia series a key part of Asia Cup build-up: Harmanpreet Singh

Australia series a key part of Asia Cup build-up: Harmanpreet Singh

The Indian team departed in the early hours for Australia, where they will play a crucial four-match series against the hosts at Perth Hockey Stadium from August 15 to 21.

Harmanpreet Singh
Harmanpreet Singh
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Captain Harmanpreet Singh on Friday said that facing the formidable Australian team on their home turf will help the Indian men's hockey team identify key areas for improvement ahead of this month's Asia Cup, which also serves as a World Cup qualifier.

"Playing Australia in their home conditions is always a great challenge, and that's exactly what we need at this stage of our preparations," Harmanpreet said before the team's departure.

"We're treating this series as a key part of our build-up to the Asia Cup. The focus is on improving as a unit, testing ourselves against strong opposition, and building the momentum we need heading into Rajgir, he added. 

These matches will help us pinpoint the areas that need sharpening before the Asia Cup, and we're excited about the opportunity to play high-intensity hockey against a top side like Australia.

The tour is expected to offer valuable match exposure against one of the world's highest-ranked teams, giving the coaching staff a chance to fine-tune combinations and evaluate player form ahead of the continental tournament.

The matches are scheduled for August 15, 16, 19, and 21.

The squad features a blend of experienced players and emerging talent and will be closely monitored as the final group for the Asia Cup is finalised.

The Asia Cup will begin on August 29 in Rajgir, with the winner of the tournament earning a direct berth.

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

