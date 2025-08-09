Paula Badosa pulls out of US Open after missing action since Wimbledon

Former top-10 player Paula Badosa pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday after dealing with a back injury that has sidelined her since a first-round loss at Wimbledon on June 30.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Badosa's withdrawal and said Jil Teichmann would replace her in the field. Aliz Cornet, who retired from tennis last year but returned to action this year, is the next woman in line to get a berth in the draw at Flushing Meadows if someone else pulls out.

Play is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 in the singles brackets at the year's last Grand Slam tournament.