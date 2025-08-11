Lok Sabha clears Sports Bill; Key reforms and highlights explained

The Lok Sabha passed the much-anticipated National Sports Governance Bill on Monday, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailing it as the "biggest reform in Indian sports since independence." The bill was passed despite loud opposition protests over electoral roll revisions in Bihar, which caused an earlier adjournment.

Also passed during the session was the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, aimed at aligning India’s anti-doping framework with global standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Historic move for Indian sports, says Mandaviya

Mandaviya declared the bill a monumental step towards creating a more accountable, transparent, and professionally governed sports system in the country. “This bill ensures accountability, justice, and the best governance in sports federations,” he said amid continued opposition sloganeering. “It’s unfortunate that such a significant reform lacks participation from the opposition,” he added.

Opposition members were absent during the bill's introduction as they were detained while protesting outside the Election Commission against alleged irregularities in Bihar's electoral rolls. Though two opposition MPs participated in the debate, they later returned to the House to resume protests. The bill was passed by voice vote amidst the disruption, and the House was adjourned until 4 PM. Parliamentary committee sought review Digvijaya Singh, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Sports, had earlier requested that the bill be referred to the committee for further scrutiny. However, the government proceeded with tabling and passing it in the House.

Key highlights of the National Sports Governance Bill National Sports Board (NSB): A central authority that will grant or revoke recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs), based on transparent criteria and proper conduct. NSFs must comply with NSB regulations to access central funding. The NSB can de-recognise federations for failing to conduct elections, violating financial norms, or other serious irregularities. However, any de-recognition must consider international federation rules. National Sports Tribunal: A new independent body with the powers of a civil court to resolve disputes related to team selections, elections, and athlete grievances. Tribunal decisions can only be challenged in the Supreme Court.

RTI Act Extension: All national sports federations receiving government funding will now fall under the Right to Information Act, although BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) gets partial exemption, as it does not rely on government funds. Administrator Age Limit: A new age cap allows officials aged 70–75 to hold office if permitted by their sport's international governing body, relaxing the previous national cap of 70 years. Mandaviya emphasized that the bill is part of India's broader preparations for bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, highlighting the need to elevate sports governance and performance to international standards.

National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill: Aligning with WADA The amended anti-doping bill was introduced to meet WADA’s compliance criteria, which had earlier flagged concerns over government interference in NADA’s (National Anti-Doping Agency) operations. Under the original 2022 Act, the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports had authority over NADA, including policy direction—something WADA objected to. In the amended version: The Board remains but no longer holds oversight powers over NADA. NADA is reaffirmed as an independent operational entity, meeting WADA’s requirement for autonomy. These changes are crucial to ensure India remains a compliant nation under global anti-doping standards and avoids penalties or suspension from international competitions.