India rallies to beat Japan, face Malaysia in semifinals of Squash WC

The hosts reached the semifinals of the championship for the first time, where they will play No.4 seeds Malaysia

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Second-seeded India bounced back to edge out Japan 3-1 in a Pool B match to top the group and enter the semifinals of the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup here on Thursday.

The hosts reached the semifinals of the championship for the first time, where they will play No.4 seeds Malaysia.

The India team comprising Abhay Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal and Tanvi Khanna were already guaranteed their place in the semi finals after two incredible 4-0 wins in their first two ties against Hong Kong China and South Africa but Thursday's victory meant that they avoid top seeds Egypt.

The team got off to a poor start when Abhay Singh lost in three games to Tomotaka Endo. In the next match, former World No.10 Joshna Chinappa was on hand to perform an incredible rescue act.

Despite going one game down to Satomi Watanabe - the top ranked player at the tournament - Chinappa showed incredible determination to come back, with the 36-year-old, who is also from Chennai, winning 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5.

India men's No.1 Saurav Ghosal then got the better of Ryunosuke Tsukue in five games.

The wins for Chinappa and Ghosal meant that India could no longer be caught by Japan in the race for top of Pool B, due to India's superior number of wins over the three days of the Pool Stage.

In the final match, Khanna put the tie to bed with a comfortable 3-0 win against Akari Midorikawa.

Later, Chinappa said: "It was just emotional winning this match. I knew it was going to be hard coming in. Satomi's had some great results on tour, so honestly I'm just relieved to get through.

"It's such a quick game and there's really no room for error. Both of us hit some great shots at times and it was anybody's game today."

The defeat for Japan means they will play Egypt in the semifinals, with the top seeds beating Malaysia 3-1.

Results: Pool A: Egypt beat Malaysia 3-1 (Karim El Hammamy beat Sai Hung Ong 7-1, 7-3, 7-0; Fayrouz Aboelkheir lost to Aira Azman 5-7, 7-5, 3-7, 7-2, 3-7; Aly Abou Eleinen beat Darren Pragasam 7-1, 7-0, 7-1; Kenzy Ayman beat Xin Ying Yee 5-7, 7-4, 7-3, 2-7, 7-5).

Australia beat Colombia 4-0.

Pool B: India beat Japan 3-1 (Abhay Singh lost to Tomotake Endo 6-7, 6-7, 2-7; Joshna Chinappa beat Satomi Watanabe 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5; Saurav Ghosal beat Ryunosuke Tsukue 7-6, 6-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5; Tanvi Khanna beat Akari Midorikawa 7-4, 7-1, 7-1).

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

