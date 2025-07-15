Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian government open to Pakistan participation in global sports events

Indian government open to Pakistan participation in global sports events

Speaking to media ahead of key upcoming events, the minister stressed that India has no issue competing against Pakistan in multi-nation events, but bilateral series are off the table.

India vs Pakistan
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reaffirmed India's unwavering position on sporting relations with Pakistan, drawing a clear line between international tournaments and bilateral engagements.  Speaking to media ahead of key upcoming events, the minister stressed that India has no issue competing against Pakistan in multi-nation events, but bilateral series are off the table due to long-standing geopolitical tensions.
 
Global tournaments are fine, bilateral matches are not
 
Mandaviya clarified that India will continue to face Pakistan in international competitions, where multiple countries participate. “When it comes to global events, India is open to playing all nations, including Pakistan,” he said. However, he made it equally clear that bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan remain suspended.
 
“The government's position is well known, we do not support bilateral sports events with a country that promotes terrorism,” Mandaviya stated, underlining that national security remains the priority. 
 
Pakistan invited for upcoming hockey tournaments in India
 
India is set to host two major hockey events, the Asia Cup 2025 and the Junior Hockey World Cup, and Pakistan’s participation has drawn attention. Mandaviya confirmed that India will issue visas to Pakistani teams for these multi-nation tournaments, should their government approve travel.
 
“We’ve told Pakistan that we have no objection to their participation and will issue visas. It is now up to their government to decide whether they want to send their teams,” he explained.
 
The Hockey Asia Cup is scheduled from August 27 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar, serving as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup in Amsterdam. The Junior World Cup is also set to take place in India later this year.
 
India maintains open stance for multilateral events
 
Mandaviya’s remarks reaffirm India’s consistent approach of supporting international sporting collaboration, but only within a multilateral context. While Indian athletes will share the field with Pakistani counterparts in global events, no standalone bilateral series are on the horizon until substantial changes occur in the geopolitical climate.

Sports NewsIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

