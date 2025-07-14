Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Saina Nehwal announces divorce from Parupalli Kashyap: Here's what happened

Saina Nehwal announces divorce from Parupalli Kashyap: Here's what happened

Fans were left stunned after Saina Nehwal confirmed her separation from husband and fellow badminton star Parupalli Kashyap on Instagram

Badminton star Saina Nehwal's divorced from Parupalli Kashyap
Badminton star Saina Nehwal's divorced from Parupalli Kashyap
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap divorce: In a move that surprised fans and followers alike, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal announced her decision to 'separate' from her longtime partner Parupalli Kashyap on Sunday, July 13. She broke the news through a brief post on Instagram. After almost seven years of marriage, the former badminton power couple is heading for a divorce.
 
Kashyap and Saina's journey began side by side at Hyderabad’s famed Pullela Gopichand Academy, where they trained together from their early days. While Saina Nehwal soared to global stardom with an Olympic bronze and a world No. 1 ranking, Parupalli Kashyap quietly carved his own legacy—breaking into the world’s top 10 and claiming gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Now, after hanging up his racket in early 2024, Kashyap has been shaping the next generation as a coach.

Saina Nehwal divorce: The ‘announced’ post 

Badminton veteran Nehwal shocked fans with her statement late Sunday night by saying, "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time".
 
Although he has not spoken out on the subject yet, Kashyap appeared to be in a healthy frame of mind based on his recent Instagram story, which was published about six hours before Saina's revelation. He was pictured having fun at the Awakenings Festival, which took place in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, from July 11 to 13. In the picture, Kashyap was encircled by his friends, and it says, “Bestest.” 
 
The Indian badminton player, who won a bronze medal at the Olympics, announced her divorce late Sunday night, citing their decision to choose "peace, progress, and healing."

Who is Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal's ex-husband?

In addition, Kashyap is an accomplished Indian badminton player. He won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. It was the first time an Indian badminton player had won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 32 years when he accomplished the feat 11 years ago. 
 
Additionally, Parupalli is the first male Indian badminton player to advance to the Olympic quarterfinals. At the 2012 Summer Olympics, he accomplished the feat. In 2013, he achieved his highest-ever world rating of six, but he was unable to sustain that level of performance due to injuries.
 
Some of the best badminton trainers in India, including Pullela Gopichand and Prakash Padukone, former All-England champions, trained Kashyap.

About Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal is a badminton player from India with 24 international titles, including 10 Superseries crowns. She was the only Indian woman player to gain the world no. 1 rating, and she became the second Indian player after Prakash Padukone to do so in 2015. 
 
She had been previously placed second in the world rankings in 2009. She has competed for India in three Olympics, taking home a bronze in her second trip to London in 2012. Nehwal has reached many badminton milestones while representing her country, India.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Satwik-Chirag aim Japan Open crown as Sindhu, Lakshya hunt form revival

1877 to 2025: Full list of Wimbledon men's singles champions and runner-ups

Wimbledon 2025 Final, Sinner vs Alcaraz HIGHLIGHTS: Sinner beats Alcaraz to lift maiden crown

Here's how much money the Wimbledon 2025 winners and runner-ups earn

Sinner vs Alcaraz head-to-head: Who will win Wimbledon 2025 men's final?

Topics :Saina NehwalBadmintondivorce

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story