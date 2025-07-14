Saina Nehwal announces divorce from Parupalli Kashyap: Here's what happened

Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap divorce: In a move that surprised fans and followers alike, Olympic medallist In a move that surprised fans and followers alike, Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal announced her decision to 'separate' from her longtime partner Parupalli Kashyap on Sunday, July 13. She broke the news through a brief post on Instagram. After almost seven years of marriage, the former badminton power couple is heading for a divorce.

Kashyap and Saina's journey began side by side at Hyderabad’s famed Pullela Gopichand Academy, where they trained together from their early days. While Saina Nehwal soared to global stardom with an Olympic bronze and a world No. 1 ranking, Parupalli Kashyap quietly carved his own legacy—breaking into the world’s top 10 and claiming gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Now, after hanging up his racket in early 2024, Kashyap has been shaping the next generation as a coach.

Saina Nehwal divorce: The ‘announced’ post

Badminton veteran Nehwal shocked fans with her statement late Sunday night by saying, "Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time".

Although he has not spoken out on the subject yet, Kashyap appeared to be in a healthy frame of mind based on his recent Instagram story, which was published about six hours before Saina's revelation. He was pictured having fun at the Awakenings Festival, which took place in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, from July 11 to 13. In the picture, Kashyap was encircled by his friends, and it says, “Bestest.”

Who is Parupalli Kashyap, Saina Nehwal's ex-husband?

In addition, Kashyap is an accomplished Indian badminton player. He won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. It was the first time an Indian badminton player had won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 32 years when he accomplished the feat 11 years ago.

Additionally, Parupalli is the first male Indian badminton player to advance to the Olympic quarterfinals. At the 2012 Summer Olympics, he accomplished the feat. In 2013, he achieved his highest-ever world rating of six, but he was unable to sustain that level of performance due to injuries.

Some of the best badminton trainers in India, including Pullela Gopichand and Prakash Padukone, former All-England champions, trained Kashyap.

About Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal is a badminton player from India with 24 international titles, including 10 Superseries crowns. She was the only Indian woman player to gain the world no. 1 rating, and she became the second Indian player after Prakash Padukone to do so in 2015.

She had been previously placed second in the world rankings in 2009. She has competed for India in three Olympics, taking home a bronze in her second trip to London in 2012. Nehwal has reached many badminton milestones while representing her country, India.