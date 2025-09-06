Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: KOR 0-0 MAL in 1st QTR; IND take on CHN at 7:30 PM IST

India head into their final Super 4 fixture of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 today against China with confidence and a clear goal, secure a place in the final. Coming off a crucial win over Malaysia, the Indian team has momentum on their side as they prepare for a high-stakes showdown at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

India had previously edged past China with a narrow 4-3 victory in the group stage, and they’ll be hoping to repeat that result. A win on Saturday would take India to 7 points, an unbeatable total in the Super 4 stage, ensuring them a spot in the title clash.

ALSO READ: Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs China live streaming, Super 4 points table Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table Pos Name P W D L ScF ScA PDiff Pt 1 India 2 1 1 0 6 3 3 4 2 Malaysia 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1 3 3 China 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 4 Korea 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3 1 Even a draw would be enough to book a place in the final, as it would restrict either Malaysia or Korea to a maximum of 6 points, keeping India in the top two.

However, a loss to China would complicate their path. If Malaysia defeat Korea, then both Malaysia and China would advance with 6 points each. If the other game ends in a draw, goal difference will come into play, making it crucial for India to avoid a heavy defeat.

With the tournament reaching a decisive stage, India will be aiming for a win to keep their Asia Cup title hopes alive.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast details

The live streaming of Super 4 round of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live teleast today's hockey match.