Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: KOR 0-0 MAL in 1st QTR; IND take on CHN at 7:30 PM IST

India head into their final Super 4 fixture of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 today against China with confidence and a clear goal, secure a place in the final. Coming off a crucial win over Malaysia, the Indian team has momentum on their side as they prepare for a high-stakes showdown at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.
India had previously edged past China with a narrow 4-3 victory in the group stage, and they’ll be hoping to repeat that result. A win on Saturday would take India to 7 points, an unbeatable total in the Super 4 stage, ensuring them a spot in the title clash.
Even a draw would be enough to book a place in the final, as it would restrict either Malaysia or Korea to a maximum of 6 points, keeping India in the top two.
| Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table
| Pos
| Name
| P
| W
| D
| L
| ScF
| ScA
| PDiff
| Pt
| 1
| India
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 6
| 3
| 3
| 4
| 2
| Malaysia
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 3
| 4
| -1
| 3
| 3
| China
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 1
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 3
| 4
| Korea
| 2
| 0
| 1
| 1
| 2
| 5
| -3
| 1
However, a loss to China would complicate their path. If Malaysia defeat Korea, then both Malaysia and China would advance with 6 points each. If the other game ends in a draw, goal difference will come into play, making it crucial for India to avoid a heavy defeat.
With the tournament reaching a decisive stage, India will be aiming for a win to keep their Asia Cup title hopes alive.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast details
The live streaming of Super 4 round of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live teleast today's hockey match.