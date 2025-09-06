Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE SCORE: KOR vs MAL at 5 PM IST; IND to take on CHN at 7:30 PM IST
India head into their final Super 4 fixture of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 today against China with confidence and a clear goal, secure a place in the final. Coming off a crucial win over Malaysia, the Indian team has momentum on their side as they prepare for a high-stakes showdown at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.
India had previously edged past China with a narrow 4-3 victory in the group stage, and they’ll be hoping to repeat that result. A win on Saturday would take India to 7 points, an unbeatable total in the Super 4 stage, ensuring them a spot in the title clash.
Even a draw would be enough to book a place in the final, as it would restrict either Malaysia or Korea to a maximum of 6 points, keeping India in the top two.
|Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 points table
|Pos
|Name
|P
|W
|D
|L
|ScF
|ScA
|PDiff
|Pt
|1
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|3
|China
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Korea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
However, a loss to China would complicate their path. If Malaysia defeat Korea, then both Malaysia and China would advance with 6 points each. If the other game ends in a draw, goal difference will come into play, making it crucial for India to avoid a heavy defeat.
With the tournament reaching a decisive stage, India will be aiming for a win to keep their Asia Cup title hopes alive.
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast details
The live streaming of Super 4 round of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be available on Sony LIV app and website. Sony Ten 1 HD/SD will live teleast today's hockey match.
4:47 PM
India vs China Asia Cup Hockey Super 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India to play final group game tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Men's Asia Cup Hockey match between India and China tonight. India's final group game needs them to avoid a defeat in order to go through to the next round. Action to ebgin at 7:30 PM IST
First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 4:44 PM IST