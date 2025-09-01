India vs Kazakhstan LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND 2-0 KAZ (1st quarter); Abhishek scores

India and Kazakhstan will face off today in their third and final group-stage match of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup at Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams have had polar opposite runs in the tournament so far, as hosts India, who are looking to regain their Asia Cup crown, have been undefeated after two games and are already in the Super 4s.

On the other hand, Kazakhstan, who are making only their second appearance at the event, have lost both their games against Japan and China and were the first team to be eliminated from the Super 4s race from Pool A. They will be playing only for pride today.

India still need improvement

India, although unbeaten, have been far from their best in the event as they won both games by a single-goal margin. Coach Fulton and skipper Harmanpreet, after the match against Japan, admitted that they need to improve their game if they want to win the tournament.

For the hosts, their biggest concern will be their play in the middle quarters, where they conceded easy goals. If they manage to fix that, the hosts can regain their crown, and today’s match will be the best place for them to start the change.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan: Full squads

India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

Kazakhstan squad: Aitkaliyev Altynbek, Ashargin Yevgeniy, Bakdauletov Yerbolat, Beibitov Zhengis, Dautaliyev Arnur, Duisengazy Agymtay, Duissengazy Rassul, Dyussebekov Yerkebulan, Karikul Nurym, Khamit Abylay, Nurbatyr Darkhan, Nurmambet Magzhan, Yelubayev Aman, Yelubayev Yerzhan, Yerali Daniyar, Yestemessov Rustam, Zhanat Arsen, Zhokenbayev Maxat

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Check all the live updates from the India vs Kazakhstan match in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here.