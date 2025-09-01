Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Kazakhstan LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND 2-0 KAZ (1st quarter); Abhishek scores
India vs Kazakhstan LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND 2-0 KAZ (1st quarter); Abhishek scores

India vs Kazakhstan Hockey LIVE SCORE updates: India aims to enter the Super four round with a win. Kazakhstan eyeing first win in Asia Cup Hockey 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan live score updates
Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan live score updates

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
India and Kazakhstan will face off today in their third and final group-stage match of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup at Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar, with the match set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams have had polar opposite runs in the tournament so far, as hosts India, who are looking to regain their Asia Cup crown, have been undefeated after two games and are already in the Super 4s.
 
On the other hand, Kazakhstan, who are making only their second appearance at the event, have lost both their games against Japan and China and were the first team to be eliminated from the Super 4s race from Pool A. They will be playing only for pride today.

India still need improvement

India, although unbeaten, have been far from their best in the event as they won both games by a single-goal margin. Coach Fulton and skipper Harmanpreet, after the match against Japan, admitted that they need to improve their game if they want to win the tournament.
 
For the hosts, their biggest concern will be their play in the middle quarters, where they conceded easy goals. If they manage to fix that, the hosts can regain their crown, and today’s match will be the best place for them to start the change.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan: Full squads

India squad: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi
 
Kazakhstan squad: Aitkaliyev Altynbek, Ashargin Yevgeniy, Bakdauletov Yerbolat, Beibitov Zhengis, Dautaliyev Arnur, Duisengazy Agymtay, Duissengazy Rassul, Dyussebekov Yerkebulan, Karikul Nurym, Khamit Abylay, Nurbatyr Darkhan, Nurmambet Magzhan, Yelubayev Aman, Yelubayev Yerzhan, Yerali Daniyar, Yestemessov Rustam, Zhanat Arsen, Zhokenbayev Maxat

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan: Live telecast

The live telecast of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 India vs Kazakhstan: Live streaming

The live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match between India and Kazakhstan will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates from the India vs Kazakhstan match in Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here.

8:05 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 | IND vs KAZ LIVE UPDATES: India triples the lead

15th min: Sukhjeet scores for India in the dying minutes of first quarter. India triples the lead. This happens just after Harmanpreet Singh fails to convert the PC

Kazakhstan win a PC in the last five seconds but during the penalty corner, their player fails to stop the injection. 

India 3-0 Kazakhstan in 1st quarter

8:03 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 | IND vs KAZ LIVE UPDATES: First penalty corner for India

15th min: India earns first penalty corner. 

Harmanpreet goes for rapid drag-flick in the near-post. Kazak goalkeeper make a brilliant save.

India 2-0 Kazakhstan in 1st quarter

7:59 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 | IND vs KAZ LIVE UPDATES: India dominating the match

10th min: The match is happening in only Kazak's half and in the circle. Kazak's somehow managing to keep the ball away from the goalpost.

India 2-0 Kazakhstan in 1st quarter

7:55 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 | IND vs KAZ LIVE UPDATES: India doubles the lead

8th min: Abhishek is scoring goals for fun. He scrores his second goal in the span of less than three minutes. 

India 2-0 Kazakhstan in 1st quareter

7:51 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 | IND vs KAZ LIVE UPDATES: India takes the lead

5th minute: Abhishek scores first goal of the match.

India 1-0 Kazakhstan in 1st quarter.

7:46 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 | IND vs KAZ LIVE UPDATES: Match begins

India make strong attacking start.

7:44 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KAZ: Full list of teams in Super 4s

Pool A
  • India
  • China
Pool B
  • Malaysia 
  • Korea

7:30 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KAZ: Action begins soon

The final group stage match between India and Kazakhstan will be underway shortly. Stay tuned for all the updates of the match here. 

7:15 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KAZ: China through to Super 4s

China plays out 2-2 draw with Japan in their final game and are through to next stage due to superior goal difference. 

7:00 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KAZ: Other match score

In another Pool A clash ongoing in Rajgir, China is leading Japan 2-1 in the fourth quarter. Winner of this match will qualify for the super 4s. 

6:45 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KAZ: Pool B Super 4 teams

Korea beat Bangladesh 5-1 today to join Bangladesh as second team from Pool B in the Super 4 stage of  Hockey Asia Cup 2025. 

6:30 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES IND vs KAZ: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the final group stage match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 between India and Kazakhstan from Rajgir. India is already in the next stage, while Kazakhstan are already eliminated. So who will win this battle of pride? Stay tuned to find out. 
Topics :Hockey NewsIndian Hockey TeamAsia cup hockey

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

