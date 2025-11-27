Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs New Zealand Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: IND earn hard fought 3-2 win vs NZ
India vs New Zealand Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: IND earn hard fought 3-2 win vs NZ

India currently sit on nine points from four games. They will remain on top of the table until Belgium plays their game and will stay there if the former lose their tie.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India beat New Zealand 3-2 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
3:17 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India grab the 3 points!

A hard fought victory for India as they go to the 2nd spot with a thrilling 3-2 win against the Kiwis on the day. They take their tally to 9 points with one game left in the group stage now.

3:09 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: NZ remove the goalie!

NZ are attacking the final moments of the game without their goalie and with 11 outfield players now.

3:08 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Sanjay misses the penalty!

Sanjay misses the oenalty stroke awarded to India as the score stays at 3-2 with the last 5 minutes left in the game.

3:02 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India grab the winner!

India have got themselves a 3rd goal as Karthi makes it 3-2 in the 55th minute. A crucial goal for India this one.

2:58 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India desperate for the lead!

India are now toiling hard and pressing each player in order to get a late winner now with less than 10 minutes left in the tie.

2:54 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: NZ level the tie!

The Kiwis fight back to get the equaliser early in the 4th quarter as the last 12 minutes are set to be exciting now. George with his 2nd goal via a penalty corenr this time.

2:52 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Final 15 minutes!

Both teams begin the final quarter with 3 points up for grabs on the day.

2:49 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: End of 3rd QTR!

NZ still have hope in the game as India need to solidify their defese even further now to get all the points on the day.

2:46 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: NZ pull one back!

New Zealand have pulled one goal back on the day and made it 1-2 now with George Baker scoring in the 43rd minute.

2:43 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Last 5 minutes of the quarter!

The game is end to end at the moment with both India and NZ trying their best to get the next goal in their favour.

2:38 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: NZ not losing hope!

NZ are still up for the task as they are making chances after chances at the moment.

2:30 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India double their lead!

India have double dtheir lead early in the 2nd half as the win looks closer than ever now.

2:27 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: 2nd half begins!

The 2nd half begins as India look to add another goal in the final half an hour of play.

2:17 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India with the lead after 1st half!

India go to their dressing room with a half-time lead. A slender lead with Rohidas scoring via a penalty corner in the first 5 minutes as NZ need to work hard to get back in the game now.

2:10 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Last 5 minutes of the half!

India have defended well to protect their lead but need another goal to stay comfortable in the tie.
First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

