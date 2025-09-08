Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Singapore HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND thrash SGP 12-0 to remain unbeaten
India vs Singapore HIGHLIGHTS Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND thrash SGP 12-0 to remain unbeaten

India vs Singapore Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 highlights: India will join Japan as the second Pool B in the Super 4s. Both teams remained unbeaten in group stage matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
2:02 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: India beat Singapore

India compltes a statement win over Singapore to finish the group stage matches of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 undefeated. India's superior goal margin also put them above Japan as the table toppers in Pool B points table.
 
Final Score: India 12-0 Singapore

1:56 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Final five minutes

55": Only five minutes lleft in the match and India are still lokking to add more goal to their already huge lead in the match. 
 
Score: India 12-0 Singapore (4th quarter)

1:53 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Vaishnavi gets her second

53": Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke finally finda a crack in Singapore's defence to take India's lead to a dozon.
 
Score: India 12-0 Singapore (4th quarter)

1:47 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: India's camping continues

49": India continues to camp inside Singapore's circle winning penalty corner after penalty corner. However they are yet to score thier first goal of the quarter.
 
Score: India 11-0 Singapore (4th quarter)

1:41 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Fourth quarter underway

The fourth and final quarter of the match is now underway and India are looking comfotable to win the match with 11-0 lead over Singapore.

1:37 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Third quarter ends

The third quarter of the match ends with India still leading 11-0 against Singapore.

1:28 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Hat-trick for Mumtaz

39": Mumtaz gets her third goal of the match as India's lead is in double digits now.
 
Score: India 10-0 Singapore (3rd quarter)

1:25 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Neha scores her first

38": Neha converts a penallty corner for India to add to the women in Blue's lead.
 
Score: India 9-0 Singapore (3rd quarter)

1:23 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: PC for India

37": India wins back to back PC's but fails to convert this time as Singapore's defene stands still.
 
Score: India 8-0 Singapore (3rd quarter)

1:17 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: India improves lead

32": Mumtaz gets her second goal of the match as India now lead the match by 8 goals.
 
Score: India 8-0 Singapore (3rd quarter)

1:14 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Second half of the match underway

The second half of the match is now underway with India lokking to add more to their 7-0 lead over Singapore.

1:04 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: First half ends

The first half of the match ends with India leading 7-0 against Singapore. 

1:00 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Vaishnavi opens her account

28": Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke scores her first goal of the match as India continues to dominate the match.
 
Score: India 6-0 Singapore (2nd quarter)

12:50 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: India still on attack

25": India are still budiling attacks after attacks despite taking five goal lead in the match as Singapore is only focusing on defence at the moment.
 
Score: India 5-0 Singapore (2nd quarter)

12:45 PM

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES IND vs SGP: Navneet adds up to India's lead

20": Navneet gets her second goall of the match to now increase India's lead over Singapore to 5 goals.
 
Score: India 5-0 Singapore (2nd quarter)
First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

