Indian shooter Sainyam bags gold women's 10m air pistol at Junior World Cup

India's Sainyam on Saturday claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition to start the country's campaign in the ISSF Junior World here on a rousing note

Press Trust of India Suhl (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
India's Sainyam on Saturday claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol competition to start the country's campaign in the ISSF Junior World here on a rousing note.

Sainyam shot 238 in the eight-women final to finish on top of the podium, even as the other Indian in fray, Suruchi Inder Singh settled for the sixth place with 154.1.

Korea's Kim Minseo claimed the silver medal with a total score of 236, while the bronze went to Liu Heng Yu of Taipei, who shot 216.9.

Sainyam was placed third in the qualification with 571, while Suruchi was in fifth place.

Sainyam clinched bronze in women's 10m air pistol event at the Khelo India Youth Games in February.

Topics :ShootingISSF World Cup

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

