

The two FIRs — one based on the complaint of the minor's father and the other combining complaints of six wrestlers — cite IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) that carry a jail term of one to three years. The first FIR also invokes Section 10 of the POCSO Act, which entails five to seven years of imprisonment. The FIRs were registered after the wrestlers approached the Supreme Court. Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh allegedly sought sexual favours from women wrestlers in lieu of professional assistance, touched women athletes inappropriately, asked inappropriate questions, ran his hands over breasts and navel, demanded sexual favours in exchange for the federation bearing the cost of treatment of injuries sustained during the tournament, brushed his hands across a minor's breast and stalked her, the First Information Reports (FIRs), filed on April 28, based on the complaints of seven women wrestlers at Connaught Place police station in New Delhi last month, allege.



One complainant alleged that one day while she was out for dinner in the hotel restaurant, the accused (Singh) called her separately to his dinner table, placed his hand on her breast, groped her, and slid his hand down to her stomach. The minor's FIR alleged that on the pretext of getting a picture clicked, the accused (Singh) held the minor tightly, squeezed her towards himself, and then brushed his hands against her breasts.



The FIR filed by the six adult wrestlers reported a similar pattern of inappropriate touching and molestation. Another wrestler said that she was called by the accused (Singh), and he then pulled up her t-shirt, slid his hand down her stomach, and put his hand on her navel on the pretext of checking her breath. She further stated that since the accused (Singh) was always on the lookout for engaging in inappropriate talk/gestures, the wrestlers collectively agreed not to go alone for breakfast, lunch or dinner.



Another wrestler alleged that the accused (Singh) called her towards his bed where he was sitting, and then suddenly, he hugged her forcefully without her permission. She further stated that Brij Bhushan offered to buy her "supplements" if she gave in to his sexual advances. Another complainant said that when she was standing in the last row (for the team photograph), the accused (Singh) came and stood alongside her. She then felt a hand on her buttock, and when she tried to move away, she was forcibly held by her shoulder. She further stated that she was stunned by the accused's actions (Singh) as they were highly indecent and objectionable.



The incidents reported in the FIRs took place in India and abroad between 2012 and 2022. Vinod Tomar, Secretary of the Wrestling Federation, has also been accused by one of the wrestlers of forcing himself on her inside his office in New Delhi.



On Wednesday, Brij Bhushan Singh said, "Even if a single allegation is proved against me, I will hang myself." Brij Bhushan Singh has denied all allegations against him and termed them a "political conspiracy".



In January this year, some of India's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phoghat, protested at Jantar Mantar In New Delhi. The wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar on April 23, demanded Brij Bhushan's arrest, and accused the police of not filing FIRs based on their complaints. On May 30, the wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar. However, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait arrived at Har-ki-Pauri and stopped the protesting wrestlers from throwing their medals and gave the government five days to act on the demands over sexual harassment allegations.