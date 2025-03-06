Indian Table Tennis great Sharath Kamal announces retirement from the sport

India's iconic table tennis star, Achanta Sharath Kamal, has announced his retirement from professional table tennis. His final competition will be the WTT Star Contender event at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, scheduled from March 25 to 30, 2025. At 42, Kamal leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, with a career spanning multiple decades, including ten National Championships and five Olympic appearances. His achievements on the global stage, including his stellar performances at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics, have made him one of India's most revered athletes. Despite facing setbacks like injuries and challenges within the sport's administration, Kamal's resilience and unwavering dedication to his craft have earned him respect both in India and internationally. Upon retiring, he plans to continue contributing to the sport through coaching, management, and athlete development.

Career Milestones and Retirement

Achievements:

Five-time Olympian and India’s highest-ranked table tennis player, holding the world rank of 42 as of 2025.

A 10-time National Singles Champion, cementing his place among India's most decorated table tennis players.

Record-holder at the Commonwealth Games, with 13 medals from five editions, including gold in both men's singles and men's team events at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.

Claimed four medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, including three golds and one silver.

Reached his career-highest world ranking of 30.

Through his perseverance and passion, Achanta Sharath Kamal has not only left a lasting impact on Indian table tennis but also inspired countless athletes across the world. He is now India's second-ranked player, and the gap between him and those trailing is no longer as vast as it once was. What was once a solo effort has now evolved into a team that earns respect on the global stage.

As the month draws to a close, we'll witness his final appearance. A man who, by all accounts, should have outgrown a sport dominated by agile athletes, yet continues to smash forehands and discover angles others fail to notice. He aims to add one final medal to a collection that, against all odds, is more impressive than anyone could have predicted.