Indian women's hockey team fails to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

It will be extremely difficult for India to accept that, despite having home advantage, they will not qualify for Paris after that Tokyo semifinal

Indian women's hockey team
Anish Kumar New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
India's hopes for a place in the Paris Olympics are shattered after losing the third-fourth classification match against Japan in the FIH Women's Qualifier in Ranchi on Friday. India needed to win against Japan for an Olympic quota, but they lost the game 1-0.

Japan scored the match's only goal in the first quarter and then defended with a lot of confidence.

India earned nine penalty corners but failed to convert any. The Indian women's team were once more under the sway of the same old demon.

It will be extremely difficult for India to accept that, despite having home advantage, they will not qualify for Paris after that Tokyo semifinal. This will undoubtedly have consequences. Janneke Schopman will be asked a lot of challenging questions.

Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.

India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.

Paris Olympics women's hockey qualifying team

The USA, Spain, Germany, and Belgium all achieved their goal of securing their spots in Paris by winning their respective semi-finals. Japan were the 5th team to make it to the Paris Olympics. The sixth team will be decided after Ireland vs Great Britain game on January 20 in Valencia. 

Women's hockey Olympics Qualification system

The winners of each Continental Championship and the teams ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd of each FIH Hockey Olympic qualifier will join hosts France to play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments. The pools will be determined by the end January 2024. The match schedule will be revealed end February/beginning March 2024.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

