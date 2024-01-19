Indian women's hockey team fails to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.
India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.
India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.
Paris Olympics women's hockey qualifying team
The USA, Spain, Germany, and Belgium all achieved their goal of securing their spots in Paris by winning their respective semi-finals. Japan were the 5th team to make it to the Paris Olympics. The sixth team will be decided after Ireland vs Great Britain game on January 20 in Valencia.
Women's hockey Olympics Qualification system
The winners of each Continental Championship and the teams ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd of each FIH Hockey Olympic qualifier will join hosts France to play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments. The pools will be determined by the end January 2024. The match schedule will be revealed end February/beginning March 2024.