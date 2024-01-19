Paris Olympics Hockey Qualifier: India vs Japan live match time today

After a heartwrenching defeat in the semifinal, the India women's hockey team will once again have a shot for a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024 when they lock horns with Japan in the 3rd-4th place qualification match in Ranchi today. This is one last chance for India for the 2024 Olympics quota, and they have to beat Japan to realise their dreams. The USA and Germany have already booked their places in the Paris Olympics, scheduled for July-August.

India vs Japan head-to-head in women's hockey

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the head-to-head comparison, there is nothing to separate between the two teams. However, when Japan and India locked horns in last two occasions, India emerged victorious in both times.

Total matches played: 31

India won: 14

Japan won: 14

Drawn: 3

Squads of both the team

India

Savita Punia (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalker, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Beuty Dungdung, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nisha

Japan

Eika Nakamura, Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai (Captain), Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Miki Kozuka, Chiko Fujibayashi, Akari Nakagomi, Mai Toriyama, Kana Urata, Amiru Shimada, Akio Tanaka, Rui Takashima, Sakurako Omoto, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa, Rika Ogawa

Starting line-ups of both the teams

India's probable starting line-up

Savita Punia (GK), Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Udita, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Neha

Japan's probable starting line-up

Eika Nakamura (GK), Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai, Hazuki Nagai, Shihori Oikawa, Mai Toriyama, Kana Urata, Amiru Shimada, Aimi Kobayashi, Miyu Hasegawa

Paris Olympics 2024 qualifier 3rd-4th classification match: India vs Japan hockey live match time, live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs Japan hockey match take place?

India will play against Japan in the a bronze medal match of FIH Olympics 2024 qualifier on Friday (January 19).

At what time does the India vs Japan live hockey match begin?

India vs Japan hockey match will begin at 4:30 PM IST on January 19.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs. Japan women's hockey match in India?

The India vs Japan bronze medal match live telecast will take place on Sports18 1 (HD), and Sports18 3.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs GER women's hockey match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Japan women's hockey match on Jio Cinema application and website.