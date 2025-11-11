Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match on the FanCode app and website

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

The ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka begins on November 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the match scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. This marks the first bilateral ODI series between the two nations in six years, with Pakistan having won the last one 2-0.
 
Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan enter the contest high on confidence after a 2-1 home series win over South Africa. With Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub anchoring the batting, and a fiery pace trio of Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, the hosts will look to dominate conditions that traditionally favour seamers.
 
 
Sri Lanka, captained by Charith Asalanka, have momentum from three straight wins but will miss injured pacer Dilshan Madhushanka. The visitors will rely on Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Dushmantha Chameera to challenge Pakistan’s home advantage.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf
 
Sri Lanka Playing 11 (Probable): Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats

  • Total matches played: 90
  • PAK won: 36
  • SL won: 53
  • No result: 1
  • Abandoned: 0

Squad of both teams:

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah
 
Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live match time, PAK vs SL 1st ODI free live telecast and streaming

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI take place? 
The first match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday (November 11).
 
What is the venue of PAK vs SL 1st ODI? 
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will host the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st One Day International on Tuesday.
 
What is Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live toss time? 
The PAK vs SL 1st ODI live toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match? 
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in India? 
There will be no live telecast of the PAK vs SL 1st ODI match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match on the FanCode app and website.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

