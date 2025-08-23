Janice Tjen enters US Open singles main draw, first Indonesian in 21 years

Indonesia will have its first player in a Grand Slam singles main draw since 2004.

Janice Tjen booked her spot in the US Open field Friday morning, after successfully making it through three rounds of qualifying matches this week. It will be her Grand Slam debut.

"It means a lot to me," Tjen said about the milestone for Indonesian players.

"I try not to think too much about that ... and just try to give my best and be where it's going to take me. But to be able to it again (after) over 20 years, it's amazing." The last Indonesian player in a Grand Slam singles main draw was Angelique Widjaja, who played in the 2004 US Open and exited in the first round. Tjen cited Widjaja as one of her inspirations as she was coming up as a player.