European Tour 2025: India A suffers 3-2 defeat to England in hockey

The India 'A' men's hockey team suffered its second consecutive defeat on the European tour, going down 2-3 to England in a closely-contested match here on Tuesday.
Despite young Indian forwards Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh scoring for India 'A' at the Wagener Stadion, India lost the match to world number 5 England after a close competition.
After the match India 'A' Coach Shivendra Singh said, "We initially had three really good wins on this tour, and now two really close losses. We knew that as the tour progressed, we would face tougher competition and teams.
"We are now taking each game as it comes and learning from it as we progress. We still have three games left against two really good teams, and are now looking forward to playing those." The India 'A' men's team will now head to Antwerpen to play against Belgium Thursday.
They will then head to Eindhoven for their final two matches against the Netherlands on July 18 and July 20.
