Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

Top surfers from the 20 countries in the continent will converge at Mahabalipuram for the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 to be held here from August 3 to 12.
The tournament, under the aegis of Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), will see competition in shortboard divisions: Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls.
The surfers will also vie for qualification spots for the 2026 Asian Games to be staged in Japan during this event.
The men's and women's champions of this tournament will also receive direct berths to the SurfCity El Salvador ALAS Global Finals, scheduled for November 1723, 2025.
Shu Miyabe, General Secretary, Asian Surfing Federation, said: "By combining high-level competition with meaningful global partnerships, we are accelerating the growth of surfing throughout the continent. The opportunity for our champions to compete in El Salvador later this year is a testament to the strength and unity of our surfing family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app