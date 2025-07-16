Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

Top surfers from the 20 countries in the continent will converge at Mahabalipuram for the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 to be held here from August 3 to 12.

The tournament, under the aegis of Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), will see competition in shortboard divisions: Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls.

The surfers will also vie for qualification spots for the 2026 Asian Games to be staged in Japan during this event.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Minister for Youth Welfare & Sports Development, said: "Hosting the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Tamil Nadu highlights our commitment to nurturing new sports like surfing, creating world-class opportunities for our athletes, and strengthening."

The men's and women's champions of this tournament will also receive direct berths to the SurfCity El Salvador ALAS Global Finals, scheduled for November 1723, 2025.