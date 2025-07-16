Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

Top surfers to participate in Asian Surfing Championships at Chennai

The tournament, under the aegis of Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), will see competition in shortboard divisions: Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls.

Surfing generic image
The surfers will also vie for qualification spots for the 2026 Asian Games to be staged in Japan during this event. Representative image
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Top surfers from the 20 countries in the continent will converge at Mahabalipuram for the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 to be held here from August 3 to 12.

The tournament, under the aegis of Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), will see competition in shortboard divisions: Open Men, Open Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls.

The surfers will also vie for qualification spots for the 2026 Asian Games to be staged in Japan during this event. 

ALSO READ: Barca's Yamal criticised for reportedly hiring dwarfs at birthday party    Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Minister for Youth Welfare & Sports Development, said: "Hosting the ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Tamil Nadu highlights our commitment to nurturing new sports like surfing, creating world-class opportunities for our athletes, and strengthening."

  The men's and women's champions of this tournament will also receive direct berths to the SurfCity El Salvador ALAS Global Finals, scheduled for November 1723, 2025.

Shu Miyabe, General Secretary, Asian Surfing Federation, said: "By combining high-level competition with meaningful global partnerships, we are accelerating the growth of surfing throughout the continent. The opportunity for our champions to compete in El Salvador later this year is a testament to the strength and unity of our surfing family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

European Tour 2025: India A suffers 3-2 defeat to England in hockey

Sinner wanted Wimbledon title, but needed to conquer Alcaraz first

Saina Nehwal announces divorce from Parupalli Kashyap: Here's what happened

Satwik-Chirag aim Japan Open crown as Sindhu, Lakshya hunt form revival

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap announce separation

Topics :Sports News

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story