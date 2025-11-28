Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, teams, live streaming

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, teams, live streaming

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
The 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup promises high-intensity action as the next generation of stars battles for global supremacy in Tamil Nadu. The tournament runs from 28 November to 10 December 2025, with matches split between the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, underlining India’s growing stature as a premier hockey host.
 
Featuring an expanded 24-team field for the first time, the event offers a deeper competitive field, giving emerging nations a bigger platform while ensuring heavyweight clashes right from the group stage. Traditional powerhouses like India, Germany, Australia, Argentina and the Netherlands will aim to impose their pedigree, but dark horses from Asia, Europe and the Americas add real upset potential.
 
For hosts India, this is a golden chance to reclaim the title on home soil and showcase the depth of their U-21 talent in front of passionate southern crowds. With knockout rounds scheduled across both venues, expect fast-paced hockey, tactical innovation and a showcase of future Olympic and senior World Cup stars over 13 gripping days. 

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full list of teams

A total of 24 teams are participating in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in India, and they are divided into six pools of four teams each.

All groups of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025:

  • Pool A: Canada, Germany, Ireland, South Africa
  • Pool B: Chile, India, Oman, Switzerland
  • Pool C: Argentina, People’s Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand
  • Pool D: Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Namibia
  • Pool E: Austria, England, Malaysia, Netherlands
  • Pool F: Australia, Bangladesh, France, Republic of Korea

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Format

For Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, each team will face the other three sides in its group once, with the group toppers securing direct entry into the quarterfinals. They will be joined by the two second-placed teams with the strongest overall records from the league stage.
 
The remaining four second-placed teams, along with the four highest-ranked third-placed teams, will compete in classification matches to determine positions 9 to 16. The other teams will battle it out for placements between 17 and 24.
 
Following the group phase, the tournament shifts to a knockout format.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule

Date Time Match Venue
Nov. 28 9:00 a.m. Germany vs South Africa Madurai
Nov. 28 11:15 a.m. Canada vs Ireland Madurai
Nov. 28 1:15 p.m. Argentina vs Japan Chennai
Nov. 28 1:30 p.m. Spain vs Egypt Madurai
Nov. 28 3:30 p.m. New Zealand vs China Chennai
Nov. 28 3:45 p.m. Belgium vs Namibia Madurai
Nov. 28 5:45 p.m. Oman vs Switzerland Chennai
Nov. 28 8:30 p.m. India vs Chile Chennai
Nov. 29 9:00 a.m. Netherlands vs England Madurai
Nov. 29 11:15 a.m. Malaysia vs Austria Madurai
Nov. 29 1:15 p.m. France vs Korea Chennai
Nov. 29 1:30 p.m. South Africa vs Ireland Madurai
Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Australia vs Bangladesh Chennai
Nov. 29 3:45 p.m. Canada vs Germany Madurai
Nov. 29 5:45 p.m. Chile vs Switzerland Chennai
Nov. 29 8:00 p.m. Oman vs India Chennai
Nov. 30 9:00 a.m. Egypt vs Namibia Madurai
Nov. 30 11:15 a.m. Belgium vs Spain Madurai
Nov. 30 1:15 p.m. Japan vs China Chennai
Nov. 30 1:30 p.m. England vs Austria Madurai
Nov. 30 3:30 p.m. New Zealand vs Argentina Chennai
Nov. 30 3:45 p.m. Malaysia vs Netherlands Madurai
Nov. 30 5:45 p.m. Korea vs Bangladesh Chennai
Nov. 30 8:00 p.m. Australia vs France Chennai
Dec. 1 1:30 p.m. Germany vs Ireland Madurai
Dec. 1 3:45 p.m. South Africa vs Canada Madurai
Dec. 1 5:45 p.m. Japan vs New Zealand Chennai
Dec. 1 8:00 p.m. Argentina vs China Chennai
Dec. 2 11:00 a.m. Spain vs Namibia Madurai
Dec. 2 1:15 p.m. Egypt vs Belgium Madurai
Dec. 2 1:30 p.m. Chile vs Oman Chennai
Dec. 2 3:30 p.m. Netherlands vs Austria Madurai
Dec. 2 3:45 p.m. France vs Bangladesh Chennai
Dec. 2 5:45 p.m. England vs Malaysia Madurai
Dec. 2 6:00 p.m. Korea vs Australia Chennai
Dec. 2 8:00 p.m. India vs Switzerland Chennai

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 start?
 
The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 will begin on Friday, November 28.
 
What will be the venue for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025?
 
All fixtures will be held across two venues — Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches in India?
 
The live telecast of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

