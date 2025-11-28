Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, teams, live streaming

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The 2025 FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup promises high-intensity action as the next generation of stars battles for global supremacy in Tamil Nadu. The tournament runs from 28 November to 10 December 2025, with matches split between the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium, underlining India’s growing stature as a premier hockey host.

Featuring an expanded 24-team field for the first time, the event offers a deeper competitive field, giving emerging nations a bigger platform while ensuring heavyweight clashes right from the group stage. Traditional powerhouses like India, Germany, Australia, Argentina and the Netherlands will aim to impose their pedigree, but dark horses from Asia, Europe and the Americas add real upset potential.

ALSO READ: Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Chile live match time, streaming For hosts India, this is a golden chance to reclaim the title on home soil and showcase the depth of their U-21 talent in front of passionate southern crowds. With knockout rounds scheduled across both venues, expect fast-paced hockey, tactical innovation and a showcase of future Olympic and senior World Cup stars over 13 gripping days. Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full list of teams A total of 24 teams are participating in the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in India, and they are divided into six pools of four teams each.

All groups of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Pool A: Canada, Germany, Ireland, South Africa

Canada, Germany, Ireland, South Africa Pool B: Chile, India, Oman, Switzerland

Chile, India, Oman, Switzerland Pool C: Argentina, People’s Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand

Argentina, People’s Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand Pool D: Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Namibia

Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Namibia Pool E: Austria, England, Malaysia, Netherlands

Austria, England, Malaysia, Netherlands Pool F: Australia, Bangladesh, France, Republic of Korea Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Format For Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, each team will face the other three sides in its group once, with the group toppers securing direct entry into the quarterfinals. They will be joined by the two second-placed teams with the strongest overall records from the league stage.

The remaining four second-placed teams, along with the four highest-ranked third-placed teams, will compete in classification matches to determine positions 9 to 16. The other teams will battle it out for placements between 17 and 24. Following the group phase, the tournament shifts to a knockout format. Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule Date Time Match Venue Nov. 28 9:00 a.m. Germany vs South Africa Madurai Nov. 28 11:15 a.m. Canada vs Ireland Madurai Nov. 28 1:15 p.m. Argentina vs Japan Chennai Nov. 28 1:30 p.m. Spain vs Egypt Madurai Nov. 28 3:30 p.m. New Zealand vs China Chennai Nov. 28 3:45 p.m. Belgium vs Namibia Madurai Nov. 28 5:45 p.m. Oman vs Switzerland Chennai Nov. 28 8:30 p.m. India vs Chile Chennai Nov. 29 9:00 a.m. Netherlands vs England Madurai Nov. 29 11:15 a.m. Malaysia vs Austria Madurai Nov. 29 1:15 p.m. France vs Korea Chennai Nov. 29 1:30 p.m. South Africa vs Ireland Madurai Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Australia vs Bangladesh Chennai Nov. 29 3:45 p.m. Canada vs Germany Madurai Nov. 29 5:45 p.m. Chile vs Switzerland Chennai Nov. 29 8:00 p.m. Oman vs India Chennai Nov. 30 9:00 a.m. Egypt vs Namibia Madurai Nov. 30 11:15 a.m. Belgium vs Spain Madurai Nov. 30 1:15 p.m. Japan vs China Chennai Nov. 30 1:30 p.m. England vs Austria Madurai Nov. 30 3:30 p.m. New Zealand vs Argentina Chennai Nov. 30 3:45 p.m. Malaysia vs Netherlands Madurai Nov. 30 5:45 p.m. Korea vs Bangladesh Chennai Nov. 30 8:00 p.m. Australia vs France Chennai Dec. 1 1:30 p.m. Germany vs Ireland Madurai Dec. 1 3:45 p.m. South Africa vs Canada Madurai Dec. 1 5:45 p.m. Japan vs New Zealand Chennai Dec. 1 8:00 p.m. Argentina vs China Chennai Dec. 2 11:00 a.m. Spain vs Namibia Madurai Dec. 2 1:15 p.m. Egypt vs Belgium Madurai Dec. 2 1:30 p.m. Chile vs Oman Chennai Dec. 2 3:30 p.m. Netherlands vs Austria Madurai Dec. 2 3:45 p.m. France vs Bangladesh Chennai Dec. 2 5:45 p.m. England vs Malaysia Madurai Dec. 2 6:00 p.m. Korea vs Australia Chennai Dec. 2 8:00 p.m. India vs Switzerland Chennai

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details When will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 start? The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 will begin on Friday, November 28. What will be the venue for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025? All fixtures will be held across two venues — Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium and the Madurai International Hockey Stadium. Where to watch live telecast of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches in India? The live telecast of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.