Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, teams, live streaming

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full list of teams
All groups of Junior Hockey World Cup 2025:
- Pool A: Canada, Germany, Ireland, South Africa
- Pool B: Chile, India, Oman, Switzerland
- Pool C: Argentina, People’s Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand
- Pool D: Belgium, Egypt, Spain, Namibia
- Pool E: Austria, England, Malaysia, Netherlands
- Pool F: Australia, Bangladesh, France, Republic of Korea
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Format
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Full schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|Nov. 28
|9:00 a.m.
|Germany vs South Africa
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|11:15 a.m.
|Canada vs Ireland
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|1:15 p.m.
|Argentina vs Japan
|Chennai
|Nov. 28
|1:30 p.m.
|Spain vs Egypt
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|3:30 p.m.
|New Zealand vs China
|Chennai
|Nov. 28
|3:45 p.m.
|Belgium vs Namibia
|Madurai
|Nov. 28
|5:45 p.m.
|Oman vs Switzerland
|Chennai
|Nov. 28
|8:30 p.m.
|India vs Chile
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|9:00 a.m.
|Netherlands vs England
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|11:15 a.m.
|Malaysia vs Austria
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|1:15 p.m.
|France vs Korea
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|1:30 p.m.
|South Africa vs Ireland
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|3:30 p.m.
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|3:45 p.m.
|Canada vs Germany
|Madurai
|Nov. 29
|5:45 p.m.
|Chile vs Switzerland
|Chennai
|Nov. 29
|8:00 p.m.
|Oman vs India
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|9:00 a.m.
|Egypt vs Namibia
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|11:15 a.m.
|Belgium vs Spain
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|1:15 p.m.
|Japan vs China
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|1:30 p.m.
|England vs Austria
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|3:30 p.m.
|New Zealand vs Argentina
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|3:45 p.m.
|Malaysia vs Netherlands
|Madurai
|Nov. 30
|5:45 p.m.
|Korea vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|Nov. 30
|8:00 p.m.
|Australia vs France
|Chennai
|Dec. 1
|1:30 p.m.
|Germany vs Ireland
|Madurai
|Dec. 1
|3:45 p.m.
|South Africa vs Canada
|Madurai
|Dec. 1
|5:45 p.m.
|Japan vs New Zealand
|Chennai
|Dec. 1
|8:00 p.m.
|Argentina vs China
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|11:00 a.m.
|Spain vs Namibia
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|1:15 p.m.
|Egypt vs Belgium
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|1:30 p.m.
|Chile vs Oman
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|3:30 p.m.
|Netherlands vs Austria
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|3:45 p.m.
|France vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|5:45 p.m.
|England vs Malaysia
|Madurai
|Dec. 2
|6:00 p.m.
|Korea vs Australia
|Chennai
|Dec. 2
|8:00 p.m.
|India vs Switzerland
|Chennai
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
