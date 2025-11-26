Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Ahmedabad confirmed as official venue for 2030 Commonwealth Games by CSGA

Ahmedabad confirmed as official venue for 2030 Commonwealth Games by CSGA

The formal ratification of Ahmedabad as the 2030 host city concluded months of planning, diplomacy and detailed proposals

Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The western Indian city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat was on Wednesday officially endorsed as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be the centenary edition of the sports meet. The ratification came during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, where delegates from 74 member nations approved India’s ambitious proposal.
 
Officials at the Assembly noted that India had laid out a “forward-looking and culturally rich blueprint” for the Centenary Games, positioning Ahmedabad as the centrepiece of the 100-year celebrations. The country’s pitch focused on legacy, inclusivity and a festival-style sporting atmosphere built on the groundwork established by Glasgow 2026.

PM Modi reacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his appreciation at India securing the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030. In a post on social media platform X, he congratulated the people of the country and the entire sporting fraternity, saying that India’s collective effort and strong sporting culture have helped the nation establish a firm presence on the global stage. Emphasising the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he said India looks forward to celebrating the landmark edition of the Games with immense enthusiasm and hosting the world with pride.  Check PM Modi's tweet here: 

India’s Bid Wins Resounding Approval

The formal ratification of Ahmedabad as the 2030 host city concluded months of planning, diplomacy and detailed proposals. Delegates attending the General Assembly were presented with India’s roadmap for staging the Centenary Games, which emphasised enhanced infrastructure, athlete-centric facilities and long-term legacy planning.
 
Officials familiar with the discussions said delegates appreciated India’s commitment to building on the momentum expected from the 2026 edition, noting that the proposed model aimed to elevate the Games’ global relevance. The selection also reinforced India’s position as a growing force in international sports administration and major-event hosting.

Cultural Showcase Marks the Announcement

Shortly after the announcement, the hall in Glasgow transformed into a celebration of Indian culture. A vibrant group of Garba performers, accompanied by a powerful ensemble of dhol drummers, stepped into the venue to surprise delegates with an energetic performance.
 
Members of the Assembly later remarked that the performance offered a “glimpse of the colour and cultural pride” that athletes and fans can expect in Gujarat in 2030.
 
The dancers included participants from Glasgow’s Indian community as well as performers from other Commonwealth regions, symbolising unity and shared heritage. The moment signalled the ceremonial start of the journey from Glasgow 2026 to the Centenary Games. 

A Historic Milestone for the Commonwealth Movement

The 2030 edition holds special significance, as it marks 100 years since the inaugural Commonwealth Games in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With India carrying the baton for this milestone event, expectations are high for a Games that blends tradition with innovation.
 
Historically, Australia dominated the most recent edition held in Birmingham in 2022, followed by England, Canada, India and New Zealand in the medal tally. With the Centenary Games set for Ahmedabad, attention now shifts to how the city will elevate competition, celebrate diversity and redefine what the Games symbolise for the next century.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Updated points table, qualification scenarios

India vs Malaysia Sultan Azlan Shah Cup HIGHLIGHTS: IND back on winning ways with 4-3 win over MAL

Indian hockey team lose to Belgium 2-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025

Vedanta and CFI successfully conclude Tour-De-Thar, celebrating endurance

India vs Belgium Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: IND vs BEL hockey match rescheduled to Nov 25 at 7:30 AM IST

Topics :Sports NewsCommonwealth Games

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story