Ahmedabad confirmed as official venue for 2030 Commonwealth Games by CSGA

The western Indian city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat was on Wednesday officially endorsed as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will be the centenary edition of the sports meet. The ratification came during the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow, where delegates from 74 member nations approved India’s ambitious proposal.

Officials at the Assembly noted that India had laid out a “forward-looking and culturally rich blueprint” for the Centenary Games, positioning Ahmedabad as the centrepiece of the 100-year celebrations. The country’s pitch focused on legacy, inclusivity and a festival-style sporting atmosphere built on the groundwork established by Glasgow 2026.

PM Modi reacts Check PM Modi's tweet here: India’s Bid Wins Resounding Approval The formal ratification of Ahmedabad as the 2030 host city concluded months of planning, diplomacy and detailed proposals. Delegates attending the General Assembly were presented with India’s roadmap for staging the Centenary Games, which emphasised enhanced infrastructure, athlete-centric facilities and long-term legacy planning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his appreciation at India securing the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030. In a post on social media platform X, he congratulated the people of the country and the entire sporting fraternity, saying that India’s collective effort and strong sporting culture have helped the nation establish a firm presence on the global stage. Emphasising the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he said India looks forward to celebrating the landmark edition of the Games with immense enthusiasm and hosting the world with pride.

Officials familiar with the discussions said delegates appreciated India’s commitment to building on the momentum expected from the 2026 edition, noting that the proposed model aimed to elevate the Games’ global relevance. The selection also reinforced India’s position as a growing force in international sports administration and major-event hosting. Cultural Showcase Marks the Announcement Shortly after the announcement, the hall in Glasgow transformed into a celebration of Indian culture. A vibrant group of Garba performers, accompanied by a powerful ensemble of dhol drummers, stepped into the venue to surprise delegates with an energetic performance. Members of the Assembly later remarked that the performance offered a “glimpse of the colour and cultural pride” that athletes and fans can expect in Gujarat in 2030.