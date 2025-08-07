Kanpur Warriors announced as latest franchise for UP Kabaddi League 2025

ALSO READ: Devank Dalal to Pawan Sehrawat: Top 5 raiders to watch out for in PKL 2025 In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly growing kabaddi landscape, the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) has unveiled its newest team – Kanpur Warriors – ahead of Season 2 in 2025. Following the widespread success of the league’s inaugural season, which captivated millions of viewers across India, the inclusion of Kanpur Warriors reflects UPKL’s commitment to expanding its reach into kabaddi-rich regions. The franchise, owned by BA Sports Club LLP and spearheaded by entrepreneur Bhumika Vora, aims to turn Kanpur into a thriving hub for professional kabaddi. With its strong sporting culture and untapped potential, Kanpur is poised to become a major player in the league’s future.

Taking grassroots kabaddi to the next level SJ Uplift Kabaddi, the brains behind UPKL, has made it clear that the league is more than just a competition; it’s a movement. Sambhav Jain, the league’s Director and Founder, emphasised that UPKL was created to give grassroots players a structured path to professional success. He noted that welcoming Kanpur into the league is not only about geographical expansion but also about building a clear development ladder — from local circuits to UPKL, and eventually to national and international platforms. According to Jain, Season 1’s viewership success, which reportedly crossed 30 million TV viewers and 300 million digital impressions, proved that there’s massive interest in kabaddi beyond metro cities, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

‘Warriors’ to represent Kanpur’s spirit and fire Bhumika Vora, the proud owner of Kanpur Warriors, described the team as a celebration of Kanpur’s spirit, heritage, and sporting passion. She believes that kabaddi in the city has long been undervalued and that this franchise will give local talent the exposure they deserve. Vora said the name ‘Warriors’ stands for the courage and resilience of Kanpur’s people, and her goal is to make kabaddi a first-choice sport for the city’s youth. Digital-first approach to build fan base Kanpur Warriors plans to embrace a digital-first launch strategy aimed at connecting with younger audiences and building a robust fan culture from the ground up. The team is expected to play a key role in UPKL’s wider strategy of turning traditional kabaddi belts into performance-driven, professionally managed ecosystems.