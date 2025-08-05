Home / Sports / Other Sports News / CWG 2030: Commonwealth Sport body's inspection team to visit Ahmedabad

CWG 2030: Commonwealth Sport body's inspection team to visit Ahmedabad

The delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and is also scheduled to hold talks with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2030
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
India’s aspirations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games have gained significant momentum as a delegation from Commonwealth Sport prepares for an official inspection visit to Ahmedabad. Led by Darren Hall, director of games for the global body, the team will be in the city from August 5 to 7. The three-day visit will involve detailed venue inspections and high-level meetings with Gujarat government officials, a critical step in India’s bid process.
 
The delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and is also scheduled to hold talks with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). With Canada recently withdrawing from the race, India has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious multi-sport event, and the Ahmedabad visit is being seen as a vital checkpoint in that journey. 

Delegation to assess readiness

The visiting team, representing Commonwealth Sport (formerly known as the Commonwealth Games Federation), will examine the city’s proposed infrastructure and logistical capabilities. Ahmedabad has been identified as the proposed host city in India’s official expression of interest (EOI) for the 2030 Games.
 
An official familiar with the visit confirmed the timeline, stating that the team will begin its city tour on Tuesday and will evaluate potential venues and support systems during the three-day visit.

IOA, Gujarat officials in focus

Before the Ahmedabad leg, the delegation held preliminary discussions with IOA officials in New Delhi. Sources indicate that a larger Commonwealth Sport delegation is expected to return later this month for further evaluations. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s administrative machinery is preparing to showcase Ahmedabad’s readiness to host a sporting event of this scale.

Final bid deadline nears

India must submit its final bid proposal by August 31, after which Commonwealth Sport’s general assembly will decide the host nation in November during a meeting in Glasgow.
 
According to IOA executive member Harpal Singh, the selection will focus on factors including sustainability, regional accessibility, and flexibility in hosting models—criteria that India is confident of meeting.
 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

