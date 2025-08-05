CWG 2030: Commonwealth Sport body's inspection team to visit Ahmedabad

The delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and is also scheduled to hold talks with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). With Canada recently withdrawing from the race, India has emerged as a strong contender to host the prestigious multi-sport event, and the Ahmedabad visit is being seen as a vital checkpoint in that journey.

Delegation to assess readiness

The visiting team, representing Commonwealth Sport (formerly known as the Commonwealth Games Federation), will examine the city’s proposed infrastructure and logistical capabilities. Ahmedabad has been identified as the proposed host city in India’s official expression of interest (EOI) for the 2030 Games.

An official familiar with the visit confirmed the timeline, stating that the team will begin its city tour on Tuesday and will evaluate potential venues and support systems during the three-day visit.

IOA, Gujarat officials in focus

Before the Ahmedabad leg, the delegation held preliminary discussions with IOA officials in New Delhi. Sources indicate that a larger Commonwealth Sport delegation is expected to return later this month for further evaluations. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s administrative machinery is preparing to showcase Ahmedabad’s readiness to host a sporting event of this scale.