World Games 2025: India contingent, full schedule; all you need to know

The 12th edition of the World Games, a multi-national event that features sports not typically contested in the Olympics, is set to commence on Thursday, August 7, and will run its course for the next 10 days before finally coming to an end on Sunday, August 17. India will be sending an 18-member contingent for the event, which is scheduled to take place in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China, and will feature in five disciplines: Archery, Billiards, Roller Skating, Wushu, and Racquetball.

What are the World Games?

The World Games is a prestigious international multi-sport event held every four years, featuring sports and disciplines not contested in the Olympic Games. Organised by the International World Games Association (IWGA) under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the event celebrates diversity in global sport. Athletes compete in disciplines like floorball, squash, kickboxing, drone racing, and sport climbing, showcasing elite talent across 30-plus sports.

The 2025 edition of the World Games will showcase 253 medal events spanning 34 sports and 60 disciplines. India, a participant since the inaugural Games in 1981, has earned a total of five medals over the years. This includes one gold, one silver, and three bronze. When is the opening ceremony of World Games 2025? The opening ceremony of the 2025 World Games will take place on Thursday, August 7, at 20:00 local time in Chengdu, China (5:30 p.m. IST). Set at the Tianfu International Conference Centre, the event promises a spectacular celebration of culture, sport, and global unity. Athletes, officials, and fans from around the world will gather for what many are calling “the first big party of the Games.” With dazzling performances, traditional Chinese elements, and the iconic parade of nations, the ceremony officially marks the beginning of the 12th edition of the World Games, even as some competitions start earlier in the day.

Overall list of sports at World Games 2025 Sport Discipline Air Sports Drone Sports American Football Flag Football Archery Field, Target Billiards Sports Carom, Pool, Snooker Boules Sports Lyonnaise, Pétanque Canoe Dragon Boat, Marathon, Polo Cheerleading Pom DanceSport Breaking, Latin, Standard Fistball Outdoor Floorball Indoor Flying Disc Disc Golf, Ultimate Gymnastics Acrobatic, Aerobic, Parkour, Trampoline Handball Beach Ju-Jitsu Duo, Duo for athletes with impairment, Fighting, Jiu-Jitsu (Ne-Waza) Karate Kata, Kumite Kickboxing K1 Style, Point Fighting Korfball Beach, Indoor Lacrosse Sixes Lacrosse Life Saving Pool Muaythai Combat Orienteering Foot Orienteering Powerboating MotoSurf (biofuel/electric) Powerlifting Classic, Equipped Racquetball Racquetball Roller Sports Inline Freestyle, Inline Hockey, Speed Skating SAMBO Combat Baseball-Softball Softball Sport Climbing Speed Squash Squash Triathlon Duathlon Tug of War Outdoor Underwater Sports Finswimming, Freediving, Freediving for athletes with impairment Waterski and Wakeboard Cable Wakeboard, Wakeboard, Wake Surf Wushu Sanda, Taolu

India contingent for World Games 2025 India’s contingent for the 2025 World Games features a promising mix of experience and emerging talent across multiple disciplines. Leading the charge in compound archery are seasoned names like Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav, while rising stars Parneet Kaur and Madhura Dhamangaonkar—fresh off medal wins at the World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr—will also be key contenders. In roller sports, Shreyasi Joshi and Anand Velkumar, who impressed at the recent Asian Championships, are set to compete. Former world billiards champion Sourav Kothari brings pedigree to the squad, while Wushu will see Roshibina Devi Naorem headline India’s campaign.

Full list of Indian contingent for World Games 2025: Archery – Compound Men’s Individual

Rakesh Kumar

Abhishek Verma

Rishabh Yadav Women’s Individual Parneet Kaur

Madhura Dhamangaonkar Mixed Team To be decided Billiards Mixed Heyball

Shivam Arora Men’s 15 Reds Sourav Kothari

Kamal Chawla Women’s 6 Reds Natasha Chethan Racquetball Men’s Singles Kosetty Jyotheekalyan Women’s Singles Shilpa Dalvi Mixed Doubles Kosetty Jyotheekalyan / Shilpa Dalvi Roller Sports Women’s Events Slalom Classic – Shreyasi Joshi Men’s Events Slalom Classic – Jinesh Satyan Nanal

Elimination Race (15,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar

One Lap Road – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman

Point Race (10,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar

Sprint (100m Road) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman

Dual Time Trial (200m Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman

Elimination (10,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar

Points (5,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar

Sprint (1,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman

Sprint (500m + D Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman Wushu – Sanda

Women’s 52kg – Namrata Batra

Men’s 56kg – Abhishek Jamwal

Women’s 60kg – Roshibina Devi Naorem World Games 2025: Full schedule Sport Event Start Date End Date Venue Archery Men’s and women's compound August 7 August 9 Qinglong Lake Park Archery Mixed team August 8 August 8 Qinglong Lake Park Billiards Mixed heyball August 10 August 14 Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium Billiards Men's snooker August 10 August 14 Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium Billiards Women's snooker August 10 August 13 Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium Wushu Sanda events August 10 August 12 Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium Roller sports Speed skating track events August 12 August 13 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre Racquetball Men's and women's singles August 13 August 17 Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium Roller sports Speed skating road events August 14 August 15 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre Racquetball Mixed doubles August 15 August 17 Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium Roller sports Men’s slalom classic inline freestyle August 17 August 17 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre Roller sports Women’s slalom classic inline freestyle August 17 August 17 Chengdu Roller Sports Centre

