World Games 2025: India contingent, full schedule; all you need to know

What are the World Games?
When is the opening ceremony of World Games 2025?
Overall list of sports at World Games 2025
|Sport
|Discipline
|Air Sports
|Drone Sports
|American Football
|Flag Football
|Archery
|Field, Target
|Billiards Sports
|Carom, Pool, Snooker
|Boules Sports
|Lyonnaise, Pétanque
|Canoe
|Dragon Boat, Marathon, Polo
|Cheerleading
|Pom
|DanceSport
|Breaking, Latin, Standard
|Fistball
|Outdoor
|Floorball
|Indoor
|Flying Disc
|Disc Golf, Ultimate
|Gymnastics
|Acrobatic, Aerobic, Parkour, Trampoline
|Handball
|Beach
|Ju-Jitsu
|Duo, Duo for athletes with impairment, Fighting, Jiu-Jitsu (Ne-Waza)
|Karate
|Kata, Kumite
|Kickboxing
|K1 Style, Point Fighting
|Korfball
|Beach, Indoor
|Lacrosse
|Sixes Lacrosse
|Life Saving
|Pool
|Muaythai
|Combat
|Orienteering
|Foot Orienteering
|Powerboating
|MotoSurf (biofuel/electric)
|Powerlifting
|Classic, Equipped
|Racquetball
|Racquetball
|Roller Sports
|Inline Freestyle, Inline Hockey, Speed Skating
|SAMBO
|Combat
|Baseball-Softball
|Softball
|Sport Climbing
|Speed
|Squash
|Squash
|Triathlon
|Duathlon
|Tug of War
|Outdoor
|Underwater Sports
|Finswimming, Freediving, Freediving for athletes with impairment
|Waterski and Wakeboard
|Cable Wakeboard, Wakeboard, Wake Surf
|Wushu
|Sanda, Taolu
India contingent for World Games 2025
Full list of Indian contingent for World Games 2025:
- Men’s Individual
- Rakesh Kumar
- Abhishek Verma
- Rishabh Yadav
- Parneet Kaur
- Madhura Dhamangaonkar
- To be decided
- Mixed Heyball
- Shivam Arora
- Sourav Kothari
- Kamal Chawla
- Natasha Chethan
- Kosetty Jyotheekalyan
- Shilpa Dalvi
- Kosetty Jyotheekalyan / Shilpa Dalvi
- Slalom Classic – Shreyasi Joshi
- Slalom Classic – Jinesh Satyan Nanal
- Elimination Race (15,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- One Lap Road – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Point Race (10,000m Road) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- Sprint (100m Road) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Dual Time Trial (200m Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Elimination (10,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- Points (5,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar
- Sprint (1,000m Track) – Velkumar Anand Kumar, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Sprint (500m + D Track) – Aryanpal Singh Ghuman
- Women’s 52kg – Namrata Batra
- Men’s 56kg – Abhishek Jamwal
- Women’s 60kg – Roshibina Devi Naorem
|Sport
|Event
|Start Date
|End Date
|Venue
|Archery
|Men’s and women's compound
|August 7
|August 9
|Qinglong Lake Park
|Archery
|Mixed team
|August 8
|August 8
|Qinglong Lake Park
|Billiards
|Mixed heyball
|August 10
|August 14
|Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
|Billiards
|Men's snooker
|August 10
|August 14
|Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
|Billiards
|Women's snooker
|August 10
|August 13
|Civil Aviation Flight University of China Tianfu Campus Gymnasium
|Wushu
|Sanda events
|August 10
|August 12
|Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Gymnasium
|Roller sports
|Speed skating track events
|August 12
|August 13
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
|Racquetball
|Men's and women's singles
|August 13
|August 17
|Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium
|Roller sports
|Speed skating road events
|August 14
|August 15
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
|Racquetball
|Mixed doubles
|August 15
|August 17
|Hi-Tech Zone Sports Centre Public Fitness Gymnasium
|Roller sports
|Men’s slalom classic inline freestyle
|August 17
|August 17
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
|Roller sports
|Women’s slalom classic inline freestyle
|August 17
|August 17
|Chengdu Roller Sports Centre
World Games 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app