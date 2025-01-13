The much-anticipated Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is here, as the Indian men’s team is all set to take on Nepal in the curtain-raiser of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, January 13.

The hosts were earlier slated to face Pakistan in the first match of the tournament, but the Pakistan team was unable to reach India due to visa issues. As a result, the organisers announced Nepal as India’s replacement opponent.

ALSO READ: Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full schedule, teams and live streaming details India, who are drafted alongside Nepal, Peru, Brazil, and Bhutan in Group A, will play one match against each of them in the group stage and aim to secure the top two spots to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India vs Nepal: Full squads

India: Pratik Waikar (c), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B., Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh

Nepal: Hemraj Paneru (c), Janak Chand, Samir Chand, Bishwas Chaudhary, Suraj Pujara, Rohit Kumar Verma, Yaman Puri, Bed Bahadur Wali, Jhalak BK, Bikral Singh Ratgaiya, Bishal Tharu, Rajan Bal, Jogendra Rana, Bharat Saru, Ganesh Bishwakarma

Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India vs Nepal: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Nepal be in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

India will take on Nepal in the tournament opener of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Monday, January 13.

What will be the venue of the India vs Nepal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

The India vs Nepal match at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

When will the India vs Nepal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begin?

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match between India and Nepal will begin at 8:30 pm IST on January 13.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Nepal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Nepal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Nepal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Nepal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.