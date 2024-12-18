Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan match date, venue, live streaming

India is all set to host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup from Monday, January 13, 2025, to Sunday, January 19, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and the Noida Indoor Stadium. The week-long tournament will feature 24 countries battling it out to be called the first-ever Kho Kho World Champions. The tournament's biggest and most anticipated match will undoubtedly be the opening match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

The tournament features 24 countries, including the USA, England, Germany, Australia, and Brazil, competing in a league-cum-knockout format for both men’s and women’s teams. Indonesia will send only their women’s team, while others will field both squads.

Key matches include the quarterfinals on January 17, the semifinals on January 18, and the final on January 19. A total of 615 players and 125 support staff will participate.

India’s national camp, featuring 60 men and 60 women, is underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to finalise the squads. With global participation, this historic event promises action-packed excitement.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details

When will the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begin?

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will begin on Monday, January 13.

When will the match between India and Pakistan be played in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

The match between India and Pakistan will be the opening match of the tournament and will take place on January 13, 2025.

What are the venues for the Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi and the Noida Indoor Stadium are the two venues for the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

What time will the match between India and Pakistan in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begin?

The timing of the match between India and Pakistan at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has not been announced yet.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan?

The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be available on DD Sports in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan?

The live-streaming details of the India vs Pakistan match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 have not been announced yet.