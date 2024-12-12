India is a big contender for WC, Olympic glory: Belgium's De Sloover

Olympic and World Cup gold medallist Belgian hockey defender Arthur De Sloover feels the way India is progressing over the years, the country is a "big contender" for more glory at the word stage in future.

India secured back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris, which came after their last gold medal feat at the 1980 Moscow Games.

But a World Cup medal has been eluding India for a long time and the country last achieved glory at this stage in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, where it won its only gold.

De Sloover, who will be turning out for Hyderabad Toofans in the upcoming Hockey India League, alongside local star Nilakanta Sharma and Germany's Gonzalo Peillat, feels Indian hockey is on the right path.

"I think they (India) have been building a new generation of really good hockey players around the captain Harmanpreet (Singh) and I think they have been a bit unlucky in Paris not to get through because they had to face a really good German side.

"But the fact that they have two Olympic medals in a row shows that they're on a very good way and they have a really consistent team," De Sloover told PTI Videos.

"So, I won't be surprised if in the coming years they will be there and be a big contender for a World Cup or Olympic medal. I think they just need a little bit more luck on their side." De Sloover also reserved special praise for current India head coach Craig Fulton, who was Belgium's assistant coach during the 2018 World Cup.

"...now with their head coach Craig Fulton, who I know from Belgium of course, I think he will do a great job in putting down a really good team with a really good structure. So yeah, I think some nice years ahead for Indian hockey," he said.

The HIL is set to be revived after seven long years and is scheduled to start on December 28 in Rourkela.

For the first time a four-team women's HIL will also be held side-by-side at Ranchi.

De Sloover also expects Argentina-born-German drag-flicker Peillat to fire plenty of goals this season for the Toofans.

"We have a good and balanced team with strong international players in every line. If we can complement them well with the Indian players, we'll have a great mix. With Gonzalo Peillat, one of the world's best drag-flickers, we can expect a lot of goals," he said.

De Sloover also hopes to make his first HIL season an enriching cultural experience.

"I've been to India five or six times with the Belgian national team, but we've always stayed in our Belgian bubble.

"This time, I want to learn more about Indian people, how they think, and how they act. I want to integrate myself into the culture," he said.

De Sloover also vowed to help young Indian players to improve their game, especially off the ball.

"In Belgium, we start from a really good defensive structure. That's something I'll try to implement in our team. Modern hockey has a bit too much ball watching, but focusing on positioning can make a big difference.On the ball, Indian players are good enough, but there are gains to be made off the ball," he said.