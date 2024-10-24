Lows to highs, I experienced everything: Rani Rampal announces retirement

In a significant moment for Indian hockey, Rani Rampal, one of the sport's most iconic figures, has announced her retirement as a player on Thursday. The 30-year-old legend confirmed her decision on Thursday, stepping down from her playing career to take on a new role as coach of Soorma in the Women's Hockey India League.
Having represented India in over 250 matches and scored more than 130 goals, Rani's contribution to Indian hockey has been immense. She captained the national team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, cementing her legacy as a leader and player. "My toughest moment in life is when we lost semifinal match against Argentina in Tokyo Olympics. With the disappointment of not making into the final, we had to prepare ourselves for a Bronze medal match in 24 hours," Rani Rampal told Business Standard ahead of India vs Germany match at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.
A career of milestones
Rani Rampal’s remarkable career, spanning over 14 years, is marked by several key achievements. She made her international debut at just 14, becoming the youngest player for the Indian women's hockey team during the Olympic qualifier in Kazan, Russia, in April 2008.
Her rise from humble beginnings in Shahbaad Markanda, Haryana, where she was born to a cart-puller, is nothing short of inspiring. Trained at an academy led by Dronacharya Award-winning coach Baldev Singh, Rani emerged as perhaps the greatest hockey player from the state. Check MATCH 2 | India vs Germany hockey live score and match updates
Her talent was quickly recognised on the world stage, and she became the first Indian woman to be nominated for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women's Young Player of the Year Award. In 2010, she was named "Best Young Player of the Tournament" at the Women's Hockey World Cup in Argentina.
A captain who made history
Under Rani's captaincy, the Indian women's team achieved several milestones. In 2017, they won the Women's Asia Cup for the first time in 13 years, a historic victory that showcased India’s growing prowess in international hockey. She also led the team to the quarter-finals of the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup in 2018 and a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.
Her leadership helped India qualify for back-to-back Olympic Games, including a standout performance in the 2019 FIH Series Finals and the FIH Olympic Qualifier in Bhubaneswar, where they defeated the USA.
Rani Rampal's achievements in major tournaments for India
- Asia Cup 2009 - Silver
- 2010 BDO FIH World Cup
- 2014 Commonwealth Games
- 17th Asian Games 2014 in Korea - Won Silver
- 2016 Olympic Games - India finished 10th
- 2017 Asia Cup - Gold
- 2018 Commonwealth Games - India finished 4th
- 2018 Asian Games - Silver
- 2020 Tokyo Olympics - India finished 4th
Awards and recognition
Rani Rampal’s brilliance on the field has been recognised with numerous awards. She received the Arjuna Award in 2016, was named World Games Athlete of the Year in 2019, and won the Hockey India Award for Best Women Player in 2019. In 2020, she was honoured with both the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours.
- Young player of the tournament - FIH Women's Champions CHallenger II 2009
- Young player of the tournament - FIH women's World Cup 2010
- Player of the tournament - FIH Junior World Cup 2013
- Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year - 2015
- Arjuna Award in 2016
- World Games athlete of the year - 2019
- Hockey India Balbir Sigh Sr. Award for player of the year in 2019
- Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2020
- Padma Shri in 2020
Defying societal odds
Rani's journey to the top was not easy. Coming from a background where societal norms often discouraged women from pursuing sports, she shattered the glass ceiling with sheer determination and passion. Today, she stands as a role model for young athletes across the country, proving that no dream is too big, no challenge too great.
As Rani transitions into her new role as a coach, her legacy as the queen of Indian hockey continues to inspire generations of aspiring hockey players.