Lows to highs, I experienced everything: Rani Rampal announces retirement

In a significant moment for Indian hockey, Rani Rampal, one of the sport's most iconic figures, has announced her retirement as a player on Thursday. The 30-year-old legend confirmed her decision on Thursday, stepping down from her playing career to take on a new role as coach of Soorma in the Women's Hockey India League.

Having represented India in over 250 matches and scored more than 130 goals, Rani's contribution to Indian hockey has been immense. She captained the national team to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, cementing her legacy as a leader and player. "My toughest moment in life is when we lost semifinal match against Argentina in Tokyo Olympics. With the disappointment of not making into the final, we had to prepare ourselves for a Bronze medal match in 24 hours," Rani Rampal told Business Standard ahead of India vs Germany match at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

A career of milestones

Rani Rampal’s remarkable career, spanning over 14 years, is marked by several key achievements. She made her international debut at just 14, becoming the youngest player for the Indian women's hockey team during the Olympic qualifier in Kazan, Russia, in April 2008.

Her rise from humble beginnings in Shahbaad Markanda, Haryana, where she was born to a cart-puller, is nothing short of inspiring. Trained at an academy led by Dronacharya Award-winning coach Baldev Singh, Rani emerged as perhaps the greatest hockey player from the state.

Her talent was quickly recognised on the world stage, and she became the first Indian woman to be nominated for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women's Young Player of the Year Award. In 2010, she was named "Best Young Player of the Tournament" at the Women's Hockey World Cup in Argentina.

A captain who made history

Under Rani's captaincy, the Indian women's team achieved several milestones. In 2017, they won the Women's Asia Cup for the first time in 13 years, a historic victory that showcased India’s growing prowess in international hockey. She also led the team to the quarter-finals of the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup in 2018 and a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Rani Rampal's achievements in major tournaments for India Asia Cup 2009 - Silver

2010 BDO FIH World Cup

2014 Commonwealth Games

17th Asian Games 2014 in Korea - Won Silver

2016 Olympic Games - India finished 10th

2017 Asia Cup - Gold

2018 Commonwealth Games - India finished 4th

2018 Asian Games - Silver

2020 Tokyo Olympics - India finished 4th Her leadership helped India qualify for back-to-back Olympic Games, including a standout performance in the 2019 FIH Series Finals and the FIH Olympic Qualifier in Bhubaneswar, where they defeated the USA.

Awards and recognition

Young player of the tournament - FIH Women's Champions CHallenger II 2009

Young player of the tournament - FIH women's World Cup 2010

Player of the tournament - FIH Junior World Cup 2013

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year - 2015

Arjuna Award in 2016

World Games athlete of the year - 2019

Hockey India Balbir Sigh Sr. Award for player of the year in 2019

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2020

Padma Shri in 2020 Rani Rampal’s brilliance on the field has been recognised with numerous awards. She received the Arjuna Award in 2016, was named World Games Athlete of the Year in 2019, and won the Hockey India Award for Best Women Player in 2019. In 2020, she was honoured with both the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours.

Defying societal odds

Rani's journey to the top was not easy. Coming from a background where societal norms often discouraged women from pursuing sports, she shattered the glass ceiling with sheer determination and passion. Today, she stands as a role model for young athletes across the country, proving that no dream is too big, no challenge too great.

As Rani transitions into her new role as a coach, her legacy as the queen of Indian hockey continues to inspire generations of aspiring hockey players.