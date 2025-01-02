Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Manu Bhaker, Gukesh among four athletes to get Khel Ratna award

Manu Bhaker, Gukesh among four athletes to get Khel Ratna award

The 18-year-old Gukesh, on the other hand, became the youngest ever World champion while also helping the Indian team win a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad last year.

Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The quartet of shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar were on Thursday named recipients of this year's Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award -- the country's highest sporting honour.

The 22-year-old Bhaker became independent India's first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics with her bronze-winning show in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team events in August.

In the same Games, Hamranpreet led the Indian hockey team to its second consecutive bronze medal. 

The 18-year-old Gukesh, on the other hand, became the youngest ever World champion while also helping the Indian team win a historic gold in the Chess Olympiad last year.

The fourth recipient will be para high-jumper Praveen, who was crowned the T64 champion in the Paris Paralympics.

The T64 classification is for athletes who have one or both legs missing below the knee and rely on a prosthetic leg for running.

"The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organised function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 17th January, 2025 (Friday) at 1100 hours," the sports ministry said in a press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Erigaisi, Gukesh sit 4th and 5th in the latest world chess rankings

Xaxa, Lynda lead India's 14-0 rout of Maldives in football friendly

Djokovic, Kyrgios dazzle fans with flashy play in doubles triumph

For all his good qualities, he is not ready for FIDE job: Carlsen on Anand

World Chess Blitz Championship: Carlsen returns after dispute over jeans

Topics :Manu BhakerKhel Ratna Award

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story