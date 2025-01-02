IND vs AUS 5th Test: Will Rishabh Pant be dropped from India's Playing 11?

A storm brews over Team India's camp as reports suggest Rishabh Pant’s audacious shot selection has landed him in hot water with Gautam Gambhir. The head coach is reportedly considering a bold move—benching the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter in favour of Dhruv Jurel, a younger and perhaps more cautious option.
However, this could be a bold decision given Pant has been considered a modern-day great in the red-ball format since his The Gabba heroics.
|Rishabh Pant Test runs
|In Host Country
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|in Australia
|2018-2024
|11
|19
|2
|778
|159*
|45.76
|1166
|66.72
|1
|2
|0
|in Bangladesh
|2022-2022
|2
|3
|0
|148
|93
|49.33
|162
|91.35
|0
|1
|0
|in England
|2018-2022
|9
|17
|0
|556
|146
|32.7
|838
|66.34
|2
|2
|1
|in India
|2018-2024
|13
|21
|2
|1061
|109
|55.84
|1181
|89.83
|2
|9
|1
|in New Zealand
|2020-2020
|2
|4
|0
|60
|25
|15
|122
|49.18
|0
|0
|0
|in South Africa
|2021-2022
|3
|6
|1
|186
|100*
|37.2
|282
|65.95
|1
|0
|1
|in West Indies
|2019-2019
|2
|3
|0
|58
|27
|19.33
|122
|47.54
|0
|0
|0
If Gambhir pulls the trigger, it will evoke memories of the 1984 tour of England when cricketing legend Kapil Dev faced a similar reprimand for his reckless stroke play. The omission became a watershed moment, etched in the annals of Indian cricket.
Jurel steps into the spotlight
Adding weight to the speculation, Dhruv Jurel was afforded equal net practice time as Pant during Thursday’s session. The balance of power seemed to shift subtly, with Jurel’s inclusion appearing more likely by the hour.
Gambhir’s tough talk: honesty over harmony
When pressed by an Australian journalist about his reaction to India’s 184-run debacle in Melbourne, Gambhir didn’t hold back. He hinted at a no-nonsense conversation with the team, underscoring the need for collective accountability and a renewed focus on the greater good of the team.
Tensions simmer: Pant seeks solace in camaraderie
Amid the mounting pressure, Pant was seen deep in discussion with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. While their conversation remains a mystery, it was a stark reminder of the undercurrents within the Indian dressing room.
Gambhir’s confidence amid chaos
Despite the turbulent build-up, Gambhir remained defiant. “I am extremely confident of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” he declared. Whether his players can mirror his confidence will decide the fate of India’s World Test Final aspirations.