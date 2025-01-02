Business Standard

IND vs AUS 5th Test: Will Rishabh Pant be dropped from India's Playing 11?

If Gambhir pulls the trigger, it will evoke memories of the 1984 tour of England when cricketing legend Kapil Dev faced a similar reprimand for his reckless stroke play

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
A storm brews over Team India's camp as reports suggest Rishabh Pant’s audacious shot selection has landed him in hot water with Gautam Gambhir. The head coach is reportedly considering a bold move—benching the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter in favour of Dhruv Jurel, a younger and perhaps more cautious option.  
 
However, this could be a bold decision given Pant has been considered a modern-day great in the red-ball format since his The Gabba heroics. 
 
 
Rishabh Pant Test runs
In Host Country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s
in Australia 2018-2024 11 19 2 778 159* 45.76 1166 66.72 1 2 0
in Bangladesh 2022-2022 2 3 0 148 93 49.33 162 91.35 0 1 0
in England 2018-2022 9 17 0 556 146 32.7 838 66.34 2 2 1
in India 2018-2024 13 21 2 1061 109 55.84 1181 89.83 2 9 1
in New Zealand 2020-2020 2 4 0 60 25 15 122 49.18 0 0 0
in South Africa 2021-2022 3 6 1 186 100* 37.2 282 65.95 1 0 1
in West Indies 2019-2019 2 3 0 58 27 19.33 122 47.54 0 0 0
  History repeating: Echoes of Kapil Dev’s lesson  
 
 
If Gambhir pulls the trigger, it will evoke memories of the 1984 tour of England when cricketing legend Kapil Dev faced a similar reprimand for his reckless stroke play. The omission became a watershed moment, etched in the annals of Indian cricket.  

Jurel steps into the spotlight  
 
Adding weight to the speculation, Dhruv Jurel was afforded equal net practice time as Pant during Thursday’s session. The balance of power seemed to shift subtly, with Jurel’s inclusion appearing more likely by the hour.  
 
Gambhir’s tough talk: honesty over harmony  
 
When pressed by an Australian journalist about his reaction to India’s 184-run debacle in Melbourne, Gambhir didn’t hold back. He hinted at a no-nonsense conversation with the team, underscoring the need for collective accountability and a renewed focus on the greater good of the team.   
 
Tensions simmer: Pant seeks solace in camaraderie  
 
Amid the mounting pressure, Pant was seen deep in discussion with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. While their conversation remains a mystery, it was a stark reminder of the undercurrents within the Indian dressing room.  
 
Gambhir’s confidence amid chaos  
 
Despite the turbulent build-up, Gambhir remained defiant. “I am extremely confident of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” he declared. Whether his players can mirror his confidence will decide the fate of India’s World Test Final aspirations.  

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

