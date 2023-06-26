Ministry of Youth Affairs invites nominations for Tenzing Norgay Award



Formerly known as the National Adventure Awards, the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the highest adventure sports honour in India. It was instituted in 1993-1994, and the first awards were given for the year 1994. The status of this award is considered to be equivalent to the Arjuna Award conferred in the field of sport. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday invited nominations for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award for the year 2022. The ministry said that the award is meant to recognise the achievements of persons associated with the field of adventure and to encourage young people “to develop the spirit of endurance, risk-taking, and cooperative teamwork".



Shubham Vanmali from Navi Mumbai was presented with the award for achievements in water adventure for 2021. Naina Dhakad, a mountaineer, was given the award for achievements in land adventure and Bhawani Singh Samyal was presented with the award for lifetime achievement. They received the award from President Draupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi last year. The nominations for the award will open on June 15 and have to be submitted online by July 14. The award consists of a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie or a saree, and an award money of Rs 15 lakh. The award is presented to the winners along with the Arjuna Awards by the government of India.

The four categories under which the award is given are land adventure, water (sea) adventure, air adventure, and lifetime achievement for adventure activities on land, sea, and air. For awards in achievement in land adventure, water adventure, and air adventure, achievements for the last three years are considered. For the lifetime achievement award, achievements over an entire career are considered.

