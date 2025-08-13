Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at 6.29 m in Budapest

Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record at 6.29 m in Budapest

Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

Aug 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record mark which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.

It was the 13th pole vault world record for the 25-year-old Swede.

Aug 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

