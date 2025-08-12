IOA set to approve India's 2030 CWG bid at Wednesday's SGM meeting

India's bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games will get a formal seal of approval from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the top sport body's Special General Meeting (SGM) here on Wednesday as the country has emerged favourite to host the multi-sport event.

The main agenda item for the SGM at the IOA headquarters is the 'Approval to submit a bid to Commonwealth Sport (former CGF) for hosting the 2030 CWG in India, including any incidental actions therewith'.

The other two items to be discussed by the SGM are: (a) consideration and passing of the audited statement of accounts for the financial year 2023-24; and (b) appointment of statutory auditor for the financial year 2024-25.

Since it's an SGM, the discussion will be restricted to the three mentioned agenda items. India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 CWG with Ahmedabad selected as the host city. But the country will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the August 31 deadline. ALSO READ: Roger Binny to remain BCCI president until September AGM: sources With Canada having pulled out of the race, India's chances of getting the 2030 CWG have brightened. A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, is in Ahmedabad for a three-day visit to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials.

A large delegation of the Commonwealth Sport is expected to visit India later this month. The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow. "The host selection will be based on sustainability, athletic centre, flexibility in terms of regional appeal," said IOA executive committee member Lt. Gen. (retd) Harpal Singh, who is also a member of the Sports Committee of Commonwealth Sport. "We are hopeful and optimistic that the 2030 Games will come to India." According to Article 10.1 of the IOA Constitution, the following members are eligible to cast their votes at the SGM: (a) member NSF -- two representatives each -- one woman out of the two -- with one vote for each representative, (b) IOC member in India - one vote, (c) two representatives (one woman) of the Athletes Commission - one vote for each representative, (d) eight representatives (at least four women) of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit - one vote each.