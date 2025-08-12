Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Key reform achieved with National Sports Governance Bill: Mandaviya

Key reform achieved with National Sports Governance Bill: Mandaviya

Mandaviya said the government will now focus on creating a medal strategy to ensure that India's performance in international competitions improves drastically.

Varanasi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya addresses the Youth Spiritual Summit on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat', in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, July 19, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the passing of the National Sports Governance Bill in both houses of the Parliament will transform India's sporting landscape and make decision-making athlete-centric.

Speaking to reporters after the bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha a day after getting Lok Sabha's nod, Mandaviya said the government will now focus on creating a medal strategy to ensure that India's performance in international competitions improves drastically. 

"...to bring good governance in the sports sector, National Sports Governance Bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha first and Rajya Sabha today. Through the Sports Governance Bill, the country will have an athlete-centric atmosphere, the federations will have transparency, there will be speed in dispute resolution," Mandaviya said.

"...along with this, women and para-athletes will get representation," he added  The bill has three significant features. The National Sports Board, which will have the power to recognise and de-recognise NSFs, the National Sports Tribunal for speedy dispute resolution and the National Sports Election Panel (NSEP) to oversee federations' elections.

In addition, it has provisions for mandatory representation of women and athletes in federations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

