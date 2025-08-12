Roger Federer to return at 2025 Shanghai Masters in celeb doubles event
This marks Federer's first return to the Shanghai Masters since 2017, when he claimed his second singles title at the prestigious ATP event.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Tennis icon Roger Federer is set to return to the court at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, where he’ll participate in a special “Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles exhibition match. Scheduled for October 10 at Qizhong Stadium, the event will showcase a blend of sport and entertainment, featuring Federer alongside actor Wu Lei, martial arts legend Donnie Yen, and former world No. 3 doubles player Zheng Jie, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.
In a promotional video confirming his appearance, Federer shared his excitement:
"Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters." He added. "Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game."
This marks Federer’s first return to the Shanghai Masters since 2017, when he claimed his second singles title at the prestigious ATP event. Although the upcoming appearance is part of a celebrity exhibition rather than official competition, fans are eager to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion back in action, if only for one night.
The event is expected to draw significant attention, as Federer teams up with notable personalities for a light-hearted yet nostalgic celebration of tennis. It’s also a chance for Chinese fans to see the Swiss maestro on the court once again, where he has long been a fan favorite.
Federer has maintained a visible presence in the tennis world despite his retirement. He recently attended Wimbledon 2025, watching longtime rival Novak Djokovic from the Royal Box and receiving a warm reception from the crowd. Wearing the All England Club's honorary purple badge, Federer was accompanied by his wife, Mirka.
Earlier this year, he also joined Djokovic and Andy Murray at Roland Garros to pay tribute to Rafael Nadal, celebrating the Spanish great’s unmatched achievements on the clay of Paris.
Though not a competitive comeback, Federer’s participation in Shanghai is set to be a highlight of the tennis calendar, offering fans a cherished opportunity to celebrate the legacy of one of the game’s greatest ambassadors.
