SC cancels wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra set aside the March 4 order of the Delhi High Court granting bail to the wrestler.
The wrestler has been asked to surrender within a week.
Kumar and others are accused of fatally assaulting Dhankar in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.
Two of Dhankar's friends were also injured in the assault.
According to the postmortem report, Dhankar suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
