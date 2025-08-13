Home / Sports / Other Sports News / SC cancels wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

SC cancels wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra set aside the March 4 order of the Delhi High Court granting bail to the wrestler.

Sushil Kumar
Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital  A bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra set aside the March 4 order of the Delhi High Court granting bail to the wrestler.

The wrestler has been asked to surrender within a week. 

ALSO READ: Roger Federer to return at 2025 Shanghai Masters in celeb doubles event

Kumar and others are accused of fatally assaulting Dhankar in May 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

Two of Dhankar's friends were also injured in the assault.

According to the postmortem report, Dhankar suffered cerebral damage from the impact of a blunt object.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Roger Federer to return at 2025 Shanghai Masters in celeb doubles event

IOA set to approve India's 2030 CWG bid at Wednesday's SGM meeting

Key reform achieved with National Sports Governance Bill: Mandaviya

India gears up to host historic Para Athletics Worlds with record entries

Lok Sabha clears Sports Bill; Key reforms and highlights explained

Topics :Sushil KumarWrestling

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story