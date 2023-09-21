Home / Sports / Other Sports News / More participation of women will move the country forward: Rani Rampal

More participation of women will move the country forward: Rani Rampal

Indian hockey player Rani Rampal said increased participation of women will help the nation achieve faster growth. She expressed happiness over the Women's Reservation Bill being passed in Parliament

ANI Hockey
Rani Rampal

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal feels that the increased participation of women will help the nation achieve faster growth and expressed happiness over the Women's Reservation Bill being passed in Parliament. Rani visited the new Parliament building and thanked the government for giving her the opportunity and highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in encouraging women in every field.

"Today is a very auspicious day as we got the chance to visit the new Parliament building. We would like to thank the Government of India for this. We are very happy that the Women's Reservation Bill is being passed," Rani told ANI.

"The more the participation of women; the more will our country move forward. Whatever our issues and policies are related to women, they will be discussed, and women will feel that there is someone with them. Prime Minister Modi has always tried to encourage women in every field, be it sports or politics. Many women will get inspired by this," Rani added.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Constitution (One Hundred and TwentyEighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to provide 33 per quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

