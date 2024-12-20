Motorsport: JK Tyre Novice Cup stars gear up for final showdown

Come Friday, motorsport fans are in for a thrilling spectacle as some of the young and passionate racing stars from across the country will battle it out for pride of place on the podium in the JK Tyre Novice Cup at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit at Chettipalayam.

Part of the 27th JK Tyre- Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) National Racing Championship, the much-hyped two-day event is expected to bring the best out of these young guns, who wish to finish the year 2024 on a high. The drivers all, for sure, will press the pedal to the metal like never before as they know, by doing so, they can be crowned the overall champion of the season.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup has attracted 22 participants across seven teams, Zion Racing, MSport, DTS Racing, Momentum Motorsport, Delta Speed, Ahura Racing and Avalanche Racing, who will be vying for the prime spot on the podium. There will be five races over Friday and Saturday (December 20 and 21) and the best pick of them all will wear the crown of being the Overall champion of 2024.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup is the most-awaited feeder series that was introduced in JK Tyre's National Racing Championship in 2018. The idea is to give a fair and equal opportunity for the newcomers who wish to take the bold step into formula racing after graduating from karting.

The ones who did so quite successfully in this championship have graduated to higher levels of racing. National racing champion Ruhaan Alva from Bengaluru, current reigning champion of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship in Formula LGB4 Tijil Rao, also from Bengaluru, Amir Sayed (Kottayam), Vishwas Vijayraj, Arjun Nair and Naethan are some of them.