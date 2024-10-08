Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Mumba Masters stuns Alpine Sg Pipers 14-5, Carlsen loses to Maxime

Mumba Masters stuns Alpine Sg Pipers 14-5, Carlsen loses to Maxime

The match began with a quiet draw on the women's board between Hou Yifan and Humpy Koneru, but the momentum soon shifted dramatically

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen
Magnus Carlsen (File photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mumba Masters secured a vital 14-5 win over Alpine Sg Pipers on day six of the Global Chess League here on Tuesday, dealing a major blow to the Pipers' chances of closing in on the top two teams.

Despite a strong start to the season, Mumba Masters struggled and lost five matches, including a heavy 4-12 defeat to the Pipers, earlier in the event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But this time, they bounced back decisively to climb from the bottom of the standings to fourth place, just behind the Pipers.

The match began with a quiet draw on the women's board between Hou Yifan and Humpy Koneru, but the momentum soon shifted dramatically.

Former world champion Magnus Carlsen, playing on the icon board for the Pipers, blundered against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, suffering a shock loss that left him visibly shaken as he stormed out of the playing area.

In response, Pipers' Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa launched a fierce attack against Vidit Gujrathi's black king, securing a crucial win to keep his team in the contest.

More From This Section

'Signing off from mat': Gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov win rain-soaked second-round games

Kept benchmark high so as youngsters could work hard to get there: Sreejesh

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Nitish Kumar unveils logo and mascot

Amir Ali to lead India's Jr Hockey team with coach Sreejesh in SJC

Peter Svidler then recorded his first victory of the tournament, defeating Richard Rapport with the black pieces.

However, the tide continued to turn against the Pipers as Kateryna Lagno narrowly escaped defeat, drawing with Harika Dronavalli after the latter ran out of time.

The final blow came when Daniel Dardha was defeated by Raunak Sadhwani in a tense rook endgame, sealing victory for the Mumba Masters.

The result keeps the league standings wide open, with upGrad Mumba Masters making a crucial move up the table while Alpine Sg Pipers miss the chance to close in on the top two teams.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vidit Gujrathi says Chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism

Anand, Carlsen play out a draw in opening day of Global Chess League

TechM's opening move with Global Chess League to popularise chess

Premium

Indian chess needs corporate support: Ideal chance for firms to engage

Olympiad winner Vidit Gujrathi says playing chess was a happy accident

Topics :CHESS

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story